MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 30 - 7 Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 30 - 7 Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

10.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
Saracens v Bristol Bears

Caluori marks return as Saracens see off Bristol in NW4

The Original Club of North London ran in four tries, with a resolute defensive display limiting the visitors to a single digit score.

Saracens started on the front foot, piling on early pressure, and it took just five minutes for the returning Noah Caluori to make his mark. Sarries worked the ball superbly out to the right, allowing the winger to battle his way over the line on his first game back. Owen Farrell couldn’t quite add the extras from a tight angle.

Farrell made no mistake shortly after, pointing to the posts and slotting a penalty to establish early control for the hosts.

However, Saracens were soon down to 14 men. Olamide Sodeke was shown a yellow card for shoulder to head contact, with referee Anthony Woodthorpe finding enough mitigation to downgrade it from a red. As a result of the contact, George Taylor went off for a head injury assessment, which he later failed.

Sarries managed their 10 minutes a man down very well. Just as Sodeke returned to the field, the hosts earned a penalty right in front of the posts and Farrell slotted it from close range.

Caluori continued to cause problems down the right, stepping inside Aidan Boshoff to break through a gap and make 15 metres. At the other end, Max Clark made a strong carry through the middle, but ran away from his support, allowing Toby Knight to come in and steal the ball.

Jack Bracken then produced a try saving interception just before the break, ensuring Saracens took an 11 point lead into half time.

Bristol started the second half the brighter of the two sides. The Bears worked their way down the left hand tramlines, with Harry Randall darting down the blindside and releasing Boshoff, who beat Caluori on the outside before passing back inside for his scrum half to race in from 35 metres out. Williams added the extras to reduce the deficit to four.

Saracens struck back quickly. Replacement Alex O’Driscoll made an instant impact, stretching over the line, and Farrell’s conversion restored the 11 point lead.

On the hour mark, Sarries set up an attacking lineout five metres out. The maul looked to be heading towards the line before Lovejoy Chawatama dragged it down, resulting in a yellow card for the prop and a penalty try for the men in black.

Saracens made the extra man count straight away. Jack Bracken showed sensational pace down the left wing to dot down in the corner, securing the bonus point. Farrell couldn’t add the conversion this time.

From there, Sarries kept Bristol at bay for the remainder of the game to see out a convincing win in North London.

Saracens now travel to Galway next Saturday to take on Connacht at Dexcom Stadium in their first game of the Champions Cup.

News

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Saracens v Bristol Bears
10.10.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 30 - 7 Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Caluori marks return as Saracens see off Bristol in NW4 The Original Club of North London ran in four tries, with a resolute defensive display limiting the visitors to a single digit score. Saracens started on the front foot, piling on early pressure, and it took just five minutes for the returning Noah Caluori to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR 100CAPS MM 16x9
09.10.26

Max Malins to join the Saracens 100 Club against Bristol Bears

Max Malins will make his 100th appearance for Saracens this Saturday when the Men in Black host Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium. It's a fitting opponent for the milestone. Malins has had two spells at Ashton Gate, first in 2020/21 while Sarries were in the Championship and again from 2023 to 2025, before returning to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks
09.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Max Malins set to make his 100th senior appearance for Saracens against Bristol Bears. Max Malins will lead to the team out in front of a packed StoneX crowd, celebrating his 100th senior appearance against his once-former club.  This week sees a return to match action for winger Noah Caluori who underwent surgery on his […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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