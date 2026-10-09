Max Malins to join the Saracens 100 Club against Bristol Bears

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Max Malins to join the Saracens 100 Club against Bristol Bears

09.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR 100CAPS MM 16x9
SAR 100APPS MM 9x16

Max Malins will make his 100th appearance for Saracens this Saturday when the Men in Black host Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

It's a fitting opponent for the milestone. Malins has had two spells at Ashton Gate, first in 2020/21 while Sarries were in the Championship and again from 2023 to 2025, before returning to North London ahead of last season.

His Saracens story started long before that. Spotted by the club's scouts while playing for Felsted School, the Saffron Walden-raised back came through the academy and made his first-team debut in January 2017.

He was part of the squads that won back-to-back Premiership titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, as well as the 2019 Champions Cup. In 2021/22 he finished as the Premiership's top try scorer with 16 tries in 15 games, and a year later he played the full 80 minutes of the Premiership Final as Saracens lifted the title in 2023.

Along the way he's achieved 22 England caps and also represented the Barbarians.

"It’s a privilege to reach 100 caps for this amazing club, and to join many legends of the game that are part of ‘The 100 Club’. When deciding to rejoin Sarries, it was a prestigious milestone that I set my sights on wanting to achieve.

It’s almost poetic irony that it comes against my former friends in Bristol Bears.

Thank you to all that have supported me over the years and I look forward to seeing you at StoneX on Saturday."

Tickets to see Malins run out for his 100th are still available here

News

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SAR 100CAPS MM 16x9
09.10.26

Max Malins to join the Saracens 100 Club against Bristol Bears

Max Malins will make his 100th appearance for Saracens this Saturday when the Men in Black host Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium. It's a fitting opponent for the milestone. Malins has had two spells at Ashton Gate, first in 2020/21 while Sarries were in the Championship and again from 2023 to 2025, before returning to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks
09.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Max Malins set to make his 100th senior appearance for Saracens against Bristol Bears. Max Malins will lead to the team out in front of a packed StoneX crowd, celebrating his 100th senior appearance against his once-former club.  This week sees a return to match action for winger Noah Caluori who underwent surgery on his […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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