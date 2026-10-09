Max Malins to join the Saracens 100 Club against Bristol Bears

Max Malins will make his 100th appearance for Saracens this Saturday when the Men in Black host Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

It's a fitting opponent for the milestone. Malins has had two spells at Ashton Gate, first in 2020/21 while Sarries were in the Championship and again from 2023 to 2025, before returning to North London ahead of last season.

His Saracens story started long before that. Spotted by the club's scouts while playing for Felsted School, the Saffron Walden-raised back came through the academy and made his first-team debut in January 2017.

He was part of the squads that won back-to-back Premiership titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19, as well as the 2019 Champions Cup. In 2021/22 he finished as the Premiership's top try scorer with 16 tries in 15 games, and a year later he played the full 80 minutes of the Premiership Final as Saracens lifted the title in 2023.

Along the way he's achieved 22 England caps and also represented the Barbarians.



"It’s a privilege to reach 100 caps for this amazing club, and to join many legends of the game that are part of ‘The 100 Club’. When deciding to rejoin Sarries, it was a prestigious milestone that I set my sights on wanting to achieve.



It’s almost poetic irony that it comes against my former friends in Bristol Bears.



Thank you to all that have supported me over the years and I look forward to seeing you at StoneX on Saturday."



Tickets to see Malins run out for his 100th are still available here