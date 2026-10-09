TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Max Malins set to make his 100th senior appearance for Saracens against Bristol Bears.

Max Malins will lead to the team out in front of a packed StoneX crowd, celebrating his 100th senior appearance against his once-former club.

This week sees a return to match action for winger Noah Caluori who underwent surgery on his wrist during the summer. Caluori recorded 18 tries in his PREM Rugby breakout season last year.

Owen Farrell gets his first start of the 2026/27 season at fly half after taking up a coaching role in the early round of the PREM Cup.

Lucio Cinti comes into the starting XV at outside centre alongside Sione Va’enuku who scored on his PREM debut last week against Sale Sharks.

Senior Academy graduate Olamide Sodeke joins new signing George Martin in a new second row partnership with Maro Itoje moving to the back row.

Malins is excited to hit this major milestone:

“It’s a privilege to reach 100 caps for this amazing club, and to join many legends of the game that are part of ‘The 100 Club’.

Thank you to all that have supported me over the years and I look forward to seeing you at StoneX on Saturday.”





Tickets are still available for tomorrow's match here





Saracens team to face Bristol Bears:



1 Phil Brantingham

2 Jamie George

3 Alec Clarey

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 George Martin

6 Maro Itoje (C)

7 Toby Knight

8 Ben Earl

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Owen Farrell

11 Jack Bracken

12 Sione Va’enuku

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins



Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Alex O’driscoll

18 Corné Weilbach

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Andy Onyeama-Christie

21 Tomos Williams

22 Fergus Burke

23 Angus Hall