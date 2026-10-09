TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

09.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks
25e9bf08 6d1a 4163 b7a4 279ab38b720bShoot folder0659

Max Malins set to make his 100th senior appearance for Saracens against Bristol Bears.

Max Malins will lead to the team out in front of a packed StoneX crowd, celebrating his 100th senior appearance against his once-former club. 

This week sees a return to match action for winger Noah Caluori who underwent surgery on his wrist during the summer. Caluori recorded 18 tries in his PREM Rugby breakout season last year.  

Owen Farrell gets his first start of the 2026/27 season at fly half after taking up a coaching role in the early round of the PREM Cup.   

Lucio Cinti comes into the starting XV at outside centre alongside Sione Va’enuku who scored on his PREM debut last week against Sale Sharks. 

Senior Academy graduate Olamide Sodeke joins new signing George Martin in a new second row partnership with Maro Itoje moving to the back row. 

Malins is excited to hit this major milestone: 
“It’s a privilege to reach 100 caps for this amazing club, and to join many legends of the game that are part of ‘The 100 Club’. 

Thank you to all that have supported me over the years and I look forward to seeing you at StoneX on Saturday.”


Tickets are still available for tomorrow's match here
 
 
Saracens team to face Bristol Bears: 
 
1     Phil Brantingham 

2     Jamie George 

3     Alec Clarey 

4     Olamide Sodeke 

5     George Martin 

6     Maro Itoje (C) 

7     Toby Knight 

8     Ben Earl 

9     Charlie Bracken  

10    Owen Farrell

11    Jack Bracken  

12    Sione Va’enuku 

13    Lucio Cinti 

14    Noah Caluori 

15    Max Malins 

Replacements:

16    Eoghan Clarke 

17    Alex O’driscoll 

18    Corné Weilbach 

19    Nick Isiekwe 

20    Andy Onyeama-Christie 

21    Tomos Williams 

22     Fergus Burke 

23     Angus Hall 

News

See all news
SAR 100CAPS MM 16x9
09.10.26

Max Malins to join the Saracens 100 Club against Bristol Bears

Max Malins will make his 100th appearance for Saracens this Saturday when the Men in Black host Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium. It's a fitting opponent for the milestone. Malins has had two spells at Ashton Gate, first in 2020/21 while Sarries were in the Championship and again from 2023 to 2025, before returning to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks
09.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Bristol Bears (PREM R3)

Max Malins set to make his 100th senior appearance for Saracens against Bristol Bears. Max Malins will lead to the team out in front of a packed StoneX crowd, celebrating his 100th senior appearance against his once-former club.  This week sees a return to match action for winger Noah Caluori who underwent surgery on his […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton