The Final Chapter | Jamie George

Jamie George has signed a new one year contract at Saracens, which will be his final year in professional rugby.

The legendary hooker, who graduated from the academy has gone on to captain England and the British & Irish Lions, and will play for the Original Club of North London until the end of the 2026/27 season before hanging up his boots later that year.

Fans will have a year to say farewell to one of the best players in the history of the club as he prepares to transition in to a new career.

The hooker first joined the club as a teenager and has gone on to become one of the most influential figures in Saracens' history. A leader on and off the pitch, George has played a central role in six Premiership and three European triumphs while consistently setting the standard.

A mainstay at club level, George has made well over 300 appearances for Saracens establishing himself as one of the PREM’s most consistent and durable hookers.

On the international stage George made his England debut in 2015 and has since amassed over 100 caps, featuring in Six Nations title winning campaigns and three Rugby World Cups. His performances have also earned him selection on three British and Irish Lions tours in 2017, 2021 and 2025, further cementing his status as one of the leading forwards of his generation.

George. who has racked up over 15 years of service in North London will continue to produce talismanic performances at StoneX Stadium before moving in to the business world.

“It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one club man. Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.

Having joined the club as a 14 year old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement. I’m sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season - I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.

It has been an absolute honour to live out my childhood dreams. I have created so many special memories and I have no doubt that there will be plenty more to come.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall praised George’s enormous impact at both domestic and international level.

“Club legend doesn’t even begin to do justice to the extraordinary contribution that Jamie has had at Saracens. He has been central to all the good things that have been achieved over the years. Equally, his loyalty to the club, particularly when it was most needed, is something we will never forget.

Jamie’s patience, especially in his early years, his competitive spirit, rugby IQ, talent and inner drive have all led to one of the great careers.

We are over the moon that Jamie will be with us for his final season and we all look forward to celebrating a true one club man.”