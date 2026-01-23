Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Saracens announce Director of Rugby transition and new technical structure

23.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 09.07.07
Saracens Media Session

Following 15 consecutive seasons as Director of Rugby, Mark McCall has taken the decision to step down from his role at the end of the current season. Mark will continue as Technical Adviser for the Club and will also be joining the Board of Directors.

Brendan Venter will rejoin the club in a full-time capacity and assume the role of Director of Rugby from the start of the 2026/27 season, returning to a position he first held at the club in 2009.

When Brendan Venter first joined Saracens as Director of Rugby in 2009 he recruited Mark McCall, his former centre partner at London Irish, as First Team Coach. Together they established the blueprint that would underpin the most successful period in the club’s history. When Brendan stepped away from being full-time at Saracens in early 2011, Mark became Director of Rugby and Brendan took on the part-time role of Technical Adviser and he has performed that role helping Mark and the other coaches for the last 15 years.  That sense of continuity and collaboration will continue under the new structure.

Dominic Silvester said: “It is impossible to overstate the influence Mark provided to Saracens and for so long. Mark will be full on with Saracens until the end of this season and it is wonderful for all at Saracens that after he steps back from being Director of Rugby at the end of the current season, we will continue to benefit from his wisdom from 2026/27 season onwards as Technical Adviser and around the boardroom table.

Brendan Venter said: “My association with Saracens has been continuous for more than seventeen years. I’m incredibly proud to once again lead the rugby programme. Mark’s continued involvement was key to me accepting the appointment.”

Mark McCall added: “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved at Saracens and grateful for the opportunity to have led the rugby programme for so long. I feel the time is right for change, while still remaining deeply involved in the club I care so much about. I’m really looking forward to supporting Brendan and contributing in a way that helps Saracens continue to move forward.”

This transition will take effect from the start of the 2026/27 season, ensuring stability, clarity and continuity for players, staff and supporters as Saracens begins its next chapter.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 08.24.00
23.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Red Bulls (PREM - Rd 10)

Charlie Bracken says Saracens Men are looking for a big response as they welcome Newcastle Red Bulls to StoneX Stadium for a huge Gallagher PREM match on Saturday. The youngster starts in the number nine shirt for a crucial game as the Men in Black aim to climb the league table before the PREM Rugby […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 21 at 12.35.33
21.01.26

The Final Chapter | Jamie George

Jamie George has signed a new one year contract at Saracens, which will be his final year in professional rugby. The legendary hooker, who graduated from the academy has gone on to captain England and the British & Irish Lions, and will play for the Original Club of North London until the end of the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton