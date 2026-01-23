Saracens announce Director of Rugby transition and new technical structure

Following 15 consecutive seasons as Director of Rugby, Mark McCall has taken the decision to step down from his role at the end of the current season. Mark will continue as Technical Adviser for the Club and will also be joining the Board of Directors.

Brendan Venter will rejoin the club in a full-time capacity and assume the role of Director of Rugby from the start of the 2026/27 season, returning to a position he first held at the club in 2009.

When Brendan Venter first joined Saracens as Director of Rugby in 2009 he recruited Mark McCall, his former centre partner at London Irish, as First Team Coach. Together they established the blueprint that would underpin the most successful period in the club’s history. When Brendan stepped away from being full-time at Saracens in early 2011, Mark became Director of Rugby and Brendan took on the part-time role of Technical Adviser and he has performed that role helping Mark and the other coaches for the last 15 years. That sense of continuity and collaboration will continue under the new structure.

Dominic Silvester said: “It is impossible to overstate the influence Mark provided to Saracens and for so long. Mark will be full on with Saracens until the end of this season and it is wonderful for all at Saracens that after he steps back from being Director of Rugby at the end of the current season, we will continue to benefit from his wisdom from 2026/27 season onwards as Technical Adviser and around the boardroom table.”

Brendan Venter said: “My association with Saracens has been continuous for more than seventeen years. I’m incredibly proud to once again lead the rugby programme. Mark’s continued involvement was key to me accepting the appointment.”

Mark McCall added: “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved at Saracens and grateful for the opportunity to have led the rugby programme for so long. I feel the time is right for change, while still remaining deeply involved in the club I care so much about. I’m really looking forward to supporting Brendan and contributing in a way that helps Saracens continue to move forward.”

This transition will take effect from the start of the 2026/27 season, ensuring stability, clarity and continuity for players, staff and supporters as Saracens begins its next chapter.