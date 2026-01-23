TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Red Bulls (PREM - Rd 10)

Charlie Bracken says Saracens Men are looking for a big response as they welcome Newcastle Red Bulls to StoneX Stadium for a huge Gallagher PREM match on Saturday.

The youngster starts in the number nine shirt for a crucial game as the Men in Black aim to climb the league table before the PREM Rugby Cup takes centre stage again during the Six Nations.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has refreshed the starting XV in response to the Glasgow Warriors defeat, with nine changes to the side.

Two of those come in the front row, with Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni, fresh from their Six Nations call-ups either side of Jamie George at hooker.

Nick Isiekwe returns at lock to partner Hugh Tizard, with a dynamic back-row of Theo McFarland, Andy Onyeama-Christie and Tom Willis to start at StoneX.

Bracken starts at scrum-half, and Owen Farrell has the keys to number 10 as well as the captain’s armband. Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski return to form the midfield partnership, with a back-three of Rotimi Segun, Noah Caluori and Elliot Daly.

The bench has star quality throughout, with the likes of Juan Martin Gonzalez and Max Malins ready to make an impact when called upon.

Bracken can’t wait to talk on the Red Bulls tomorrow.

“I’m really excited for Saturday, it’s my first start for a while so I’m buzzing to get out on the pitch.

Newcastle are on a bit of a roll at the moment but it’s a really important game for us so hopefully we can get the job done.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Red Bulls:

15 Elliot Daly

14 Noah Caluori

13 Alex Lozowski

12 Nick Tompkins

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Owen Farrell (c)

9 Charlie Bracken

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Tom Willis

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Tietie Tuimauga

19 Harry Wilson

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Fergus Burke

23 Max Malins