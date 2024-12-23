Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Quick Questions | Olly Hartley

23.12.24
Olly Hartley Banner
Olly Hartley

It's Olly Hartley with the Quick Questions answers this week.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Harvey Beaton

Best dancer in the team?

Alex Goode

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Kapeli Pifeleti – probably asleep

Biggest motivator?

Maro Itoje

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Sam Crean - straight to the bookies

Best chef in the squad?

Harvey Beaton

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

Fraser Balmain- storyteller

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Louie Johnson

Weirdest person in the squad?

Elliot Daly - during gym sessions

Worst music taste?

Samson Adejimi- Listens to KSI

Worst roommate?

Toby knight - snorer

Best roommate?

Olamide Sodeke

Funniest person in the squad?

Fraser Balmain

Biggest liability in the squad?

Brandon Jackson - can’t finish his dinner in football

Most likely to become a coach?

Jamie George

Fastest to the bar?

Hugh Tizard

Most likely to not buy a round?

Nathan Michelow

Most trustworthy?

Josh Hallett

Unluckiest person in the squad?

Maro - doesn’t believe in luck

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Nick Tompkins Banner

The Interview | Nick Tompkins

WHEN NICK TOMPKINS REACHED A CENTURY OF GAMES FOR HIS BOYHOOD CLUB SARACENS HE CELEBRATED IN STYLE WITH A TRY HAT-TRICK IN THE SPACE OF 28 MINUTES IN A PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINAL AGAINST GLOUCESTER. Wow! That was back in 2019, seven years on from his four minute debut off the bench in a 38-21 LV Cup […]

Saracens V Northampton Saints

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 39 - 24 Northampton Saints (GPR Rd 8)

Saracens rounded off the calendar year of home fixtures in style, toppling the reigning champions Northampton Saints, at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black produced a bonus-point win in blistering conditions, which included a half of 24 unanswered points, moving them up to third in the Gallagher Premiership table. The hosts started on the front […]

22.12.24
