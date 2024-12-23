Quick Questions | Olly Hartley

The Interview | Nick Tompkins

WHEN NICK TOMPKINS REACHED A CENTURY OF GAMES FOR HIS BOYHOOD CLUB SARACENS HE CELEBRATED IN STYLE WITH A TRY HAT-TRICK IN THE SPACE OF 28 MINUTES IN A PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINAL AGAINST GLOUCESTER. Wow! That was back in 2019, seven years on from his four minute debut off the bench in a 38-21 LV Cup […]