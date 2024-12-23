Quick Questions | Olly Hartley
It's Olly Hartley with the Quick Questions answers this week.
Worst fashion sense in the squad?
Harvey Beaton
Best dancer in the team?
Alex Goode
Most likely to be late for a team meeting?
Kapeli Pifeleti – probably asleep
Biggest motivator?
Maro Itoje
Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?
Sam Crean - straight to the bookies
Best chef in the squad?
Harvey Beaton
Most likely to quit rugby for another job?
Fraser Balmain- storyteller
Biggest rugby nause in the squad?
Louie Johnson
Weirdest person in the squad?
Elliot Daly - during gym sessions
Worst music taste?
Samson Adejimi- Listens to KSI
Worst roommate?
Toby knight - snorer
Best roommate?
Olamide Sodeke
Funniest person in the squad?
Fraser Balmain
Biggest liability in the squad?
Brandon Jackson - can’t finish his dinner in football
Most likely to become a coach?
Jamie George
Fastest to the bar?
Hugh Tizard
Most likely to not buy a round?
Nathan Michelow
Most trustworthy?
Josh Hallett
Unluckiest person in the squad?
Maro - doesn’t believe in luck
Biggest teacher’s pet?
Andy Onyeama-Christie