Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens 🤝 Majestic

30.01.26
Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier.

Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London.

Now set to partner with the Original Club of North London until the end of the 27/28 season, Majestic will supply wine across hospitality at StoneX Stadium through its rapidly growing specialist supply arm, Majestic Commercial, while activating to engage supporters on matchdays throughout the season.

The Majestic partnership also includes an exciting collaboration featuring Ken Forrester Wines, one of South Africa's most revered and successful winemakers hailing from a vineyard established in 1689 in Stellenbosch.

Ken Forrester Wines

This partnership will see the launch of the Saracens Wine Club in collaboration with Majestic and Ken Forrester, which will allow fans to sign up to have a quarterly box of wine, curated by Ken Forrester, delivered straight to their door.

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Majestic Commercial said: “We are delighted to be working with Saracens – a club that, much like Majestic, prides itself on high performance and success. We’re really looking forward to working with the club to elevate the matchday experience they provide for their supporters, and deliver what will be one of the best wine clubs anywhere in the UK in partnership with Ken Forrester.”

Ken Forrester Wines

Mike Leslie, Chief Growth Officer at Saracens added:

"We are excited to welcome Majestic as the Exclusive Wine Supplier of Saracens and particularly look forward to the collaboration with Ken Forrester. This represents another advancement in matchday experience for Saracens supporters, with a premium array of wines now available at StoneX Stadium. More broadly, the establishment of the Saracens Wine Club is incredibly exciting, with the esteemed winemaker, Ken Forrester, personally selecting his favourite bottles each quarter for fans."

Register your interest in the Saracens Wine Club mailing list by clicking HERE.

Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier. Majestic, who are the UK's largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London. Now set to partner with the Original Club […]

Leicester Tigers v Saracens
29.01.26

James Tirrell previews latest Prem Rugby Cup block

James Tirrell wants to see toughness personified in this new look PREM Rugby Cup side packed with talent and potential. The Saracens Men Transition Coach will take the reins alongside Rob Webber for the competition, helping the club not only progress the next generation of players but also coaches in the process. Like Tirrell, many […]

Harlequins v Saracens
29.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls Vs Saracens Men (PRC - R6)

Teenager Finn Keylock is set to make his first start for Saracens as the club get back to PREM Rugby Cup action against Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday night. Just six days on from their Gallagher PREM clash, the Original Club of North London make 12 changes to the starting side that blew away the […]

Shawbrook stats centre

