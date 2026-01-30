Saracens 🤝 Majestic

Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier.

Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London.

Now set to partner with the Original Club of North London until the end of the 27/28 season, Majestic will supply wine across hospitality at StoneX Stadium through its rapidly growing specialist supply arm, Majestic Commercial, while activating to engage supporters on matchdays throughout the season.

The Majestic partnership also includes an exciting collaboration featuring Ken Forrester Wines, one of South Africa's most revered and successful winemakers hailing from a vineyard established in 1689 in Stellenbosch.

This partnership will see the launch of the Saracens Wine Club in collaboration with Majestic and Ken Forrester, which will allow fans to sign up to have a quarterly box of wine, curated by Ken Forrester, delivered straight to their door.

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Majestic Commercial said: “We are delighted to be working with Saracens – a club that, much like Majestic, prides itself on high performance and success. We’re really looking forward to working with the club to elevate the matchday experience they provide for their supporters, and deliver what will be one of the best wine clubs anywhere in the UK in partnership with Ken Forrester.”

Mike Leslie, Chief Growth Officer at Saracens added:

"We are excited to welcome Majestic as the Exclusive Wine Supplier of Saracens and particularly look forward to the collaboration with Ken Forrester. This represents another advancement in matchday experience for Saracens supporters, with a premium array of wines now available at StoneX Stadium. More broadly, the establishment of the Saracens Wine Club is incredibly exciting, with the esteemed winemaker, Ken Forrester, personally selecting his favourite bottles each quarter for fans."

Register your interest in the Saracens Wine Club mailing list by clicking HERE.