MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Red Bulls 12-35 Saracens Men

Saracens Men further cemented their charge for the PREM Rugby Cup knockouts with a dominant 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls at Kingston Park.

The Original Club of North London were forced to weather a storm both on and off the pitch in atrocious conditions, but did so in impressive fashion as they scored five tries to make it three consecutive victories in the Cup.

Sarries started the better of the two sides and enjoyed all of the territory in the opening exchanges. A lovely counter attack from deep forced the hosts to kill the ball, and meant Freddie Lockwood was sent to the sin-bin after just nine minutes.

They were punished straight away, as Sarries stayed patient in the 22 and eventually Harry Wilson went over from just a metre out to open the scoring. Louie Johnson’s conversion made it 7-0.

Newcastle hit back though with 15 minutes played to get back level. A string of penalties were conceded by the visitors meaning they were defending their own line, and then former Saracen Max Clark managed to step his way over as the home fans erupted. The conversion levelled the score, and Olamide Sodeke was also sent to the sin-bin for repeated infringements to make it 14-a-side briefly.

In a relatively uneventful first half with the rain causing havoc, Alex Lozowski was put through a gap but the pass went forward, and then Angus Hall went close to crashing over but the youngster was held up over the line.

Johnson’s ambitions drop-goal attempt from just inside the Newcastle half then threatened the uprights but it dragged to the left and the score remained level.

Finn Keylock almost snatched Sarries the lead just before half time as he found himself in space on the right wing, but he was hammered in to touch.

They did strike in the final play of the half though to hit the front. A break in the middle saw them charge in to the 22 and an inside pass found Charlie Bracken who ran straight under the posts to put Sarries deservedly ahead. Johnson’s conversion made it 14-7 as both sides raced down the tunnel to the warmth.

Sarries then gave themselves clear daylight with a try in the opening minute of the second half. They raced in to the 22 straight from the restart and some neat hands amongst the backs meant the ball ended up in Hall’s hands and his powerful finish drove him over the line. Johnson’s extras from the touchline made it 21-7 as they eyed up a try bonus point.

The bonus point arrived just before the hour mark as a penalty was kicked to the corner and a thunderous rolling maul allowed Harvey Beaton to stretch over for the all-important fourth try.

The fifth came just 90 seconds later as Sarries continued to flex their muscles. Lozowski’s dummy fooled half the defence, and he had Gareth Simpson on his inside shoulder for a stroll under the posts as they went past the 30 point mark.

Nathan Greenwood then gave the home fans something to shout about as he went over in the corner with 15 minutes remaining, but it looked like they were silenced once again when Nathan Michelow crashed over, however the referee deemed that there was a forward pass in the build up.

Sarries then emptied their bench as another exciting crop of youngsters entered the pitch including Alex O’Driscoll, Reggie Hammick, Luke Davidson and Ben Morrow.

The conditions were making running rugby virtually impossible though and the final whistle confirmed a solid victory for Sarries who were good value for the win which breathes even more life in to their PREM Rugby Cup campaign.