Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Red Bulls 12-35 Saracens Men

30.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 30 at 21.21.00
Screenshot 2026 01 30 at 21.21.07

Saracens Men further cemented their charge for the PREM Rugby Cup knockouts with a dominant 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls at Kingston Park.

The Original Club of North London were forced to weather a storm both on and off the pitch in atrocious conditions, but did so in impressive fashion as they scored five tries to make it three consecutive victories in the Cup.

Sarries started the better of the two sides and enjoyed all of the territory in the opening exchanges. A lovely counter attack from deep forced the hosts to kill the ball, and meant Freddie Lockwood was sent to the sin-bin after just nine minutes.

They were punished straight away, as Sarries stayed patient in the 22 and eventually Harry Wilson went over from just a metre out to open the scoring. Louie Johnson’s conversion made it 7-0.

Newcastle hit back though with 15 minutes played to get back level. A string of penalties were conceded by the visitors meaning they were defending their own line, and then former Saracen Max Clark managed to step his way over as the home fans erupted. The conversion levelled the score, and Olamide Sodeke was also sent to the sin-bin for repeated infringements to make it 14-a-side briefly.

In a relatively uneventful first half with the rain causing havoc, Alex Lozowski was put through a gap but the pass went forward, and then Angus Hall went close to crashing over but the youngster was held up over the line.

Johnson’s ambitions drop-goal attempt from just inside the Newcastle half then threatened the uprights but it dragged to the left and the score remained level.

Finn Keylock almost snatched Sarries the lead just before half time as he found himself in space on the right wing, but he was hammered in to touch.

They did strike in the final play of the half though to hit the front. A break in the middle saw them charge in to the 22 and an inside pass found Charlie Bracken who ran straight under the posts to put Sarries deservedly ahead. Johnson’s conversion made it 14-7 as both sides raced down the tunnel to the warmth.

Sarries then gave themselves clear daylight with a try in the opening minute of the second half. They raced in to the 22 straight from the restart and some neat hands amongst the backs meant the ball ended up in Hall’s hands and his powerful finish drove him over the line. Johnson’s extras from the touchline made it 21-7 as they eyed up a try bonus point.

The bonus point arrived just before the hour mark as a penalty was kicked to the corner and a thunderous rolling maul allowed Harvey Beaton to stretch over for the all-important fourth try.

The fifth came just 90 seconds later as Sarries continued to flex their muscles. Lozowski’s dummy fooled half the defence, and he had Gareth Simpson on his inside shoulder for a stroll under the posts as they went past the 30 point mark.

Nathan Greenwood then gave the home fans something to shout about as he went over in the corner with 15 minutes remaining, but it looked like they were silenced once again when Nathan Michelow crashed over, however the referee deemed that there was a forward pass in the build up.

Sarries then emptied their bench as another exciting crop of youngsters entered the pitch including Alex O’Driscoll, Reggie Hammick, Luke Davidson and Ben Morrow.

The conditions were making running rugby virtually impossible though and the final whistle confirmed a solid victory for Sarries who were good value for the win which breathes even more life in to their PREM Rugby Cup campaign.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2026 01 30 at 21.21.00
30.01.26

MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Red Bulls 12-35 Saracens Men

Saracens Men further cemented their charge for the PREM Rugby Cup knockouts with a dominant 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls at Kingston Park. The Original Club of North London were forced to weather a storm both on and off the pitch in atrocious conditions, but did so in impressive fashion as they scored five […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
KF WINE CLUB HEADER
30.01.26

Saracens 🤝 Majestic

Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier. Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London. Now set to partner with the Original Club […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers v Saracens
29.01.26

James Tirrell previews latest Prem Rugby Cup block

James Tirrell wants to see toughness personified in this new look PREM Rugby Cup side packed with talent and potential. The Saracens Men Transition Coach will take the reins alongside Rob Webber for the competition, helping the club not only progress the next generation of players but also coaches in the process. Like Tirrell, many […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton