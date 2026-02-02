Our Partners
Alex Lozowski to leave Saracens
Saracens can confirm that Alex Lozowski will leave the club at the end of the season. The centre has spent the last decade with the club after joining from Wasps in 2016. During his time in North London, Lozowski has enjoyed a hugely successful spell, winning three PREM titles and two European Cups as part […]
MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Red Bulls 12-35 Saracens Men
Saracens Men further cemented their charge for the PREM Rugby Cup knockouts with a dominant 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls at Kingston Park. The Original Club of North London were forced to weather a storm both on and off the pitch in atrocious conditions, but did so in impressive fashion as they scored five […]
Saracens 🤝 Majestic
Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier. Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London. Now set to partner with the Original Club […]