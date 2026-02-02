Alex Lozowski to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Alex Lozowski will leave the club at the end of the season.

The centre has spent the last decade with the club after joining from Wasps in 2016. During his time in North London, Lozowski has enjoyed a hugely successful spell, winning three PREM titles and two European Cups as part of one of the most decorated periods in Saracens’ history.

Having amassed close to 200 appearances in Red and Black, Lozowski also earned international recognition while at Saracens, representing England on five occasions.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Lozowski’s contribution to the club.

“Alex has been a remarkable servant to Saracens over the last ten years. His consistency, professionalism and commitment have been outstanding, and he has played a huge role in the success we have enjoyed as a club.

We thank him for everything he has given to Saracens and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Lozowski reflected on his time at the club.

"After a wonderful ten years at Saracens, it’s almost time to say goodbye. I have met some truly incredible people here and want to thank every single one of you for the friendships, support and memories that I will hold dear forever.

On the field, I am very proud of what we have all achieved together. As this chapter comes to an end, I am excited for these last few months and hope I can go out on a high in June."