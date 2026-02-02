Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Alex Lozowski to leave Saracens

02.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 02 at 07.26.18
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Final

Saracens can confirm that Alex Lozowski will leave the club at the end of the season.

The centre has spent the last decade with the club after joining from Wasps in 2016. During his time in North London, Lozowski has enjoyed a hugely successful spell, winning three PREM titles and two European Cups as part of one of the most decorated periods in Saracens history.

Having amassed close to 200 appearances in Red and Black, Lozowski also earned international recognition while at Saracens, representing England on five occasions. 

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Lozowski’s contribution to the club.

“Alex has been a remarkable servant to Saracens over the last ten years. His consistency, professionalism and commitment have been outstanding, and he has played a huge role in the success we have enjoyed as a club. 

We thank him for everything he has given to Saracens and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Lozowski reflected on his time at the club.

"After a wonderful ten years at Saracens, it’s almost time to say goodbye. I have met some truly incredible people here and want to thank every single one of you for the friendships, support and memories that I will hold dear forever.

On the field, I am very proud of what we have all achieved together. As this chapter comes to an end, I am excited for these last few months and hope I can go out on a high in June."

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2026 02 02 at 07.26.18
02.02.26

Alex Lozowski to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Alex Lozowski will leave the club at the end of the season. The centre has spent the last decade with the club after joining from Wasps in 2016. During his time in North London, Lozowski has enjoyed a hugely successful spell, winning three PREM titles and two European Cups as part […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 30 at 21.21.00
30.01.26

MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Red Bulls 12-35 Saracens Men

Saracens Men further cemented their charge for the PREM Rugby Cup knockouts with a dominant 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls at Kingston Park. The Original Club of North London were forced to weather a storm both on and off the pitch in atrocious conditions, but did so in impressive fashion as they scored five […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
KF WINE CLUB HEADER
30.01.26

Saracens 🤝 Majestic

Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier. Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London. Now set to partner with the Original Club […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton