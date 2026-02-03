Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Brandon Jackson to depart Saracens

03.02.26
Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens

Saracens can announce that winger Brandon Jackson will leave the club at the end of the season to join Gallagher PREM side Newcastle Red Bulls.

The winger heads North following a five-year spell with Saracens having joined the senior squad after graduating through the club’s academy. Jackson made his debut for the club against London rivals Harlequins in the Prem Rugby Cup before making his Gallagher PREM debut two months later.

With time also spent with CHAMP club Ampthill, Jackson departs the Men in Black having racked up 13 tries in 28 appearances.

Jackson thanked Saracens for their support during the breakthrough years of his career.

“Saracens has been my home for the last six years and I’ll always be incredibly grateful for the opportunity the club gave me coming through the academy. I’ve learned so much here, both as a player and as a person, and made memories I won’t forget on and off the pitch.

I want to thank the coaches, staff, my teammates and the supporters for all the love over the years, it’s been a huge part of my journey and something I’ll always look back on with real pride.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is grateful for the 24-year-old’s efforts in North London.

“Brandon has always been a well‑liked member of the group.  His journey now takes him to Newcastle Red Bulls, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

