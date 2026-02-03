Brandon Jackson to depart Saracens

Saracens can announce that winger Brandon Jackson will leave the club at the end of the season to join Gallagher PREM side Newcastle Red Bulls.

The winger heads North following a five-year spell with Saracens having joined the senior squad after graduating through the club’s academy. Jackson made his debut for the club against London rivals Harlequins in the Prem Rugby Cup before making his Gallagher PREM debut two months later.

With time also spent with CHAMP club Ampthill, Jackson departs the Men in Black having racked up 13 tries in 28 appearances.

Jackson thanked Saracens for their support during the breakthrough years of his career.

“Saracens has been my home for the last six years and I’ll always be incredibly grateful for the opportunity the club gave me coming through the academy. I’ve learned so much here, both as a player and as a person, and made memories I won’t forget on and off the pitch.

I want to thank the coaches, staff, my teammates and the supporters for all the love over the years, it’s been a huge part of my journey and something I’ll always look back on with real pride.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is grateful for the 24-year-old’s efforts in North London.

“Brandon has always been a well‑liked member of the group. His journey now takes him to Newcastle Red Bulls, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”