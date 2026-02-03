It is no secret that Saracens and Northampton Saints have had many international stars decide Six Nations tournaments in the past.

George North has scored winning tries for Wales, while Owen Farrell has slotted decisive kicks for England. However, with England entering this campaign as hot favourites, it seems the two clubs will once again supply the major contributors to Steve Borthwick’s plan for success, as England look to win their first Six Nations title in six years.

The side will be led by Maro Itoje, captain of not only England but also the Original Club of North London. The now infamous Pom Squad, coined after Borthwick’s tactical preference for loading his bench with impact, will once again be headlined by one of the most exciting talents in world rugby, Northampton’s Henry Pollock.

There is no doubt that the star power of this team will come from two of the most in form internationals in the northern hemisphere. Wherever he has been deployed, Saints’ Tommy Freeman has been a delight to watch on the international stage. The same can be said for one of Saracens’ own, Ben Earl, who has consistently demonstrated his influence and versatility in a fiercely contested England back row.

For all the flash, however, every successful Six Nations side is built on strong foundations, and a solid scrum is usually at the heart of it. Borthwick will be relying on Northampton props Emmanuel Iyogun and Trevor Davidson, alongside Saracens hookers Theo Dan and Jamie George, to ensure that platform is firmly in place.

The Shoe Army’s Fraser Dingwall and Alex Coles are steadily becoming permanent fixtures in England’s strongest matchday squads, while Alex Mitchell continues to dictate proceedings at scrum half with impressive tempo and control.

The Six Nations may only just be getting started, but there is no need to worry as Super Saturday will not be the last opportunity to see players of this calibre on the same turf. Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see international stars collide once more, this time in Gallagher PREM action, as Saracens face Northampton Saints on Saturday 28 March, just two weeks after the conclusion of the tournament.

