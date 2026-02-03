Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Six Nations Preview | Sarries and Saints to decide it all

03.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v Scotland Guinness Six Nations
England v New Zealand Quilter Nations Series

It is no secret that Saracens and Northampton Saints have had many international stars decide Six Nations tournaments in the past.

George North has scored winning tries for Wales, while Owen Farrell has slotted decisive kicks for England. However, with England entering this campaign as hot favourites, it seems the two clubs will once again supply the major contributors to Steve Borthwick’s plan for success, as England look to win their first Six Nations title in six years.

The side will be led by Maro Itoje, captain of not only England but also the Original Club of North London. The now infamous Pom Squad, coined after Borthwick’s tactical preference for loading his bench with impact, will once again be headlined by one of the most exciting talents in world rugby, Northampton’s Henry Pollock.

There is no doubt that the star power of this team will come from two of the most in form internationals in the northern hemisphere. Wherever he has been deployed, Saints’ Tommy Freeman has been a delight to watch on the international stage. The same can be said for one of Saracens’ own, Ben Earl, who has consistently demonstrated his influence and versatility in a fiercely contested England back row.

For all the flash, however, every successful Six Nations side is built on strong foundations, and a solid scrum is usually at the heart of it. Borthwick will be relying on Northampton props Emmanuel Iyogun and Trevor Davidson, alongside Saracens hookers Theo Dan and Jamie George, to ensure that platform is firmly in place.

The Shoe Army’s Fraser Dingwall and Alex Coles are steadily becoming permanent fixtures in England’s strongest matchday squads, while Alex Mitchell continues to dictate proceedings at scrum half with impressive tempo and control.

The Six Nations may only just be getting started, but there is no need to worry as Super Saturday will not be the last opportunity to see players of this calibre on the same turf. Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see international stars collide once more, this time in Gallagher PREM action, as Saracens face Northampton Saints on Saturday 28 March, just two weeks after the conclusion of the tournament.

Get your tickets now to see over 50 internationals go head to head at an iconic stadium, in an unmissable double header of rugby action. Click here to secure your seats.

Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
03.02.26

Brandon Jackson to depart Saracens

Saracens can announce that winger Brandon Jackson will leave the club at the end of the season to join Gallagher PREM side Newcastle Red Bulls. The winger heads North following a five-year spell with Saracens having joined the senior squad after graduating through the club’s academy. Jackson made his debut for the club against London […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 02 at 07.26.18
02.02.26

Alex Lozowski to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Alex Lozowski will leave the club at the end of the season. The centre has spent the last decade with the club after joining from Wasps in 2016. During his time in North London, Lozowski has enjoyed a hugely successful spell, winning three PREM titles and two European Cups as part […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
