Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
How Saracens Can Reach the Knockout Stages of the PREM Rugby Cup

04.02.26
Saracens v Northampton Saints
Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens

With the pool stage of the PREM Rugby Cup moving towards its conclusion, Saracens remain firmly in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds and potentially a home semi-final and final at StoneX Stadium.

The competition format sees the 10 Premiership clubs split into two pools of five, with the top two teams in each pool progressing to the semi-finals. Pool finishing positions also play a crucial role in determining home advantage once the knockouts begin.

Where Saracens Stand

Saracens currently sit second in Pool B, firmly in contention for qualification, with key fixtures still to come against Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints. With bonus points and points difference likely to play a decisive role, every remaining match carries added importance.

The Route to the Knockouts

Put simply, Saracens’ fate remains in their own hands.

Winning two of their remaining three fixtures would almost certainly secure a top-two finish and a place in the semi-finals, regardless of results elsewhere in the pool. Victories over Harlequins and either Leicester or Northampton would place Saracens in a strong position, particularly if bonus points are picked up along the way.

A clean sweep of all three matches would put Saracens in contention not only to qualify but to top the pool, which would significantly enhance the club’s chances of hosting knockout fixtures at StoneX Stadium.

The Importance of Bonus Points

With Northampton Saints close behind in the table and Leicester currently leading the pool, bonus points could prove decisive. Securing try-scoring bonus points (or limiting opponents to narrow margins to claim losing bonuses) may be the difference between first, second or missing out entirely.

If teams finish level on points, the competition regulations move to:

  1. Number of wins

  2. Points difference

  3. Points scored

making attacking intent and defensive resilience just as important as the final result.

What Saracens Need to Watch

Home head-to-head fixtures against Harlequins and Leicester Tigers loom especially large. Positive results in those matches would not only boost Saracens’ own tally but deny direct rivals valuable points.

While other results in Pool B may influence final placings, Saracens know that strong performances and maximum points returns in their remaining fixtures will guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

Everything Still to Play For

As the PREM Rugby Cup heads towards its decisive phase, Saracens remain right in the mix. Don't miss what could be two vital games at StoneX Stadium this season for the stars of tomorrow. Grab your tickets now for the next two pool games. 

