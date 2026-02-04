How Saracens Can Reach the Knockout Stages of the PREM Rugby Cup

With the pool stage of the PREM Rugby Cup moving towards its conclusion, Saracens remain firmly in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds and potentially a home semi-final and final at StoneX Stadium.

The competition format sees the 10 Premiership clubs split into two pools of five, with the top two teams in each pool progressing to the semi-finals. Pool finishing positions also play a crucial role in determining home advantage once the knockouts begin.

Where Saracens Stand

Saracens currently sit second in Pool B, firmly in contention for qualification, with key fixtures still to come against Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints. With bonus points and points difference likely to play a decisive role, every remaining match carries added importance.

The Route to the Knockouts

Put simply, Saracens’ fate remains in their own hands.

Winning two of their remaining three fixtures would almost certainly secure a top-two finish and a place in the semi-finals, regardless of results elsewhere in the pool. Victories over Harlequins and either Leicester or Northampton would place Saracens in a strong position, particularly if bonus points are picked up along the way.

A clean sweep of all three matches would put Saracens in contention not only to qualify but to top the pool, which would significantly enhance the club’s chances of hosting knockout fixtures at StoneX Stadium.

The Importance of Bonus Points

With Northampton Saints close behind in the table and Leicester currently leading the pool, bonus points could prove decisive. Securing try-scoring bonus points (or limiting opponents to narrow margins to claim losing bonuses) may be the difference between first, second or missing out entirely.

If teams finish level on points, the competition regulations move to:

Number of wins Points difference Points scored

making attacking intent and defensive resilience just as important as the final result.

What Saracens Need to Watch

Home head-to-head fixtures against Harlequins and Leicester Tigers loom especially large. Positive results in those matches would not only boost Saracens’ own tally but deny direct rivals valuable points.

While other results in Pool B may influence final placings, Saracens know that strong performances and maximum points returns in their remaining fixtures will guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

Everything Still to Play For

As the PREM Rugby Cup heads towards its decisive phase, Saracens remain right in the mix. Don't miss what could be two vital games at StoneX Stadium this season for the stars of tomorrow. Grab your tickets now for the next two pool games.