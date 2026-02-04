Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Dizzee Rascal to perform at Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

04.02.26

04.02.26
SDVI DizzeeAnnouncement 1920x1080
SDVI 30kSOLD HomeBanner MOB

Dizzee Rascal to Perform Live at The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saracens have today announced that one of the most influential and pioneering artists in British music, Dizzee Rascal, will perform live at The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Born and raised in London, Dizzee Rascal has been a defining voice in UK culture for more than two decades. From the release of his Mercury Prize-winning debut album Boy in da Corner to a catalogue of chart-topping records and landmark live performances, Dizzee has played a central role in shaping modern British music. His work has consistently reflected the energy and attitude of London, making his appearance at The Showdown a natural fit for an event staged in the heart of the capital.

The performance forms part of a major day of elite rugby and live entertainment, with The Showdown 6 bringing together women’s and men’s fixtures on one of the biggest stages in UK sport. Hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the event continues to redefine what a live rugby occasion can be, blending world-class action on the pitch with headline cultural moments.

As the original club of North London, Saracens continue to evolve their matchday offering, delivering large-scale events that place live entertainment alongside elite sport. The involvement of Dizzee Rascal reflects the club’s ambition to create standout stadium experiences that resonate with London’s energy and elevate The Showdown as a must-attend live event.

With more than 30,000 tickets already sold, demand for The Showdown 6 continues to grow. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

News

Saracens v Northampton Saints
04.02.26

How Saracens Can Reach the Knockout Stages of the PREM Rugby Cup

With the pool stage of the PREM Rugby Cup moving towards its conclusion, Saracens remain firmly in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds and potentially a home semi-final and final at StoneX Stadium. The competition format sees the 10 Premiership clubs split into two pools of five, with the top two teams […]

England v Scotland Guinness Six Nations
03.02.26

Six Nations Preview | Sarries and Saints to decide it all

It is no secret that Saracens and Northampton Saints have had many international stars decide Six Nations tournaments in the past. George North has scored winning tries for Wales, while Owen Farrell has slotted decisive kicks for England. However, with England entering this campaign as hot favourites, it seems the two clubs will once again […]

