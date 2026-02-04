Dizzee Rascal to perform at Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Dizzee Rascal to Perform Live at The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saracens have today announced that one of the most influential and pioneering artists in British music, Dizzee Rascal, will perform live at The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Born and raised in London, Dizzee Rascal has been a defining voice in UK culture for more than two decades. From the release of his Mercury Prize-winning debut album Boy in da Corner to a catalogue of chart-topping records and landmark live performances, Dizzee has played a central role in shaping modern British music. His work has consistently reflected the energy and attitude of London, making his appearance at The Showdown a natural fit for an event staged in the heart of the capital.

The performance forms part of a major day of elite rugby and live entertainment, with The Showdown 6 bringing together women’s and men’s fixtures on one of the biggest stages in UK sport. Hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the event continues to redefine what a live rugby occasion can be, blending world-class action on the pitch with headline cultural moments.

As the original club of North London, Saracens continue to evolve their matchday offering, delivering large-scale events that place live entertainment alongside elite sport. The involvement of Dizzee Rascal reflects the club’s ambition to create standout stadium experiences that resonate with London’s energy and elevate The Showdown as a must-attend live event.

With more than 30,000 tickets already sold, demand for The Showdown 6 continues to grow. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.