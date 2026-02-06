Our Partners
New Faces | Some key milestones across Saracens squads this weekend
The PREM Rugby Cup has long provided a platform for young, exciting prospects to announce themselves on the senior stage, and this season has proven no different. Across the last two weeks of Cup action alone, four players have been handed their Saracens debuts. Supporters heading to StoneX Stadium this Saturday can expect to see […]
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PRC R7)
Olly Hartley is honoured to make his 50th appearance for Saracens this weekend as Harlequins head across the capital for Round 7 of the PREM Rugby Cup. Hartley will start in the centres in what is an important clash for the Men in Black. A win against their London rivals would all but confirm their […]
TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R10)
Julia Omokhuale is keen to get back into action as Saracens face her former side in their return to PWR. After a six-week hiatus, Sarries return to domestic action at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in hopes of regaining their place at the top of the PWR table. In an all-international front row, England’s Liz Crake […]