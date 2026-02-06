TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R10)

Julia Omokhuale is keen to get back into action as Saracens face her former side in their return to PWR.

After a six-week hiatus, Sarries return to domestic action at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in hopes of regaining their place at the top of the PWR table.

In an all-international front row, England’s Liz Crake and Wales’ Donna Rose line up either side of May Campbell, who continues to co-captain the side from hooker.

The second row sees a first PWR start for Jodie Verghese, who made her debut in December at Sandy Park. She is alongside Scottish international Louise McMillan, who partnered her for much of the triumphant PWR Cup campaign.

Georgia Evans continues at blindside flanker with former Tiger Omokhuale on the openside. Marlie Packer rounds off an impressive pack for the visiting side.

Tori Sellors gets the starting shirt at scrum half, with Ella Wyrwas returning from injury and Olivia Apps away on international duty. Zoe Harrison starts at fly half to partner the young half back.

The centre partnership sees Sophie Bridger, who scored a hat trick on her last appearance against the Tigers, partner Sydney Gregson, who remains at outside centre.

USA international Lotte Sharp starts on the left wing with Canadian Paige Farries given the nod on the right. Jess Breach continues her work at fullback.

On the bench there is a return for experienced Sarah McKenna, as well as England U20 international Amelia MacDougall, who returns from a hamstring injury picked up in 2025.

Omokhuale is excited at the prospect of returning to face the Tigers.

“It’s the first game back for us as a group after the break, against my former club. It will be fun to get back out there with the girls and set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Saracens Women’s team to play Leicester Tigers Women:

1 Liz Crake

2 May Campbell

3 Donna Rose

4 Jodie Verghese

5 Louise McMillan

6 Georgia Evans

7 Julia Omokhuale

8 Marlie Packer

9 Tori Sellors

10 Zoe Harrison

11 Lotte Sharp

12 Sophie Bridger

13 Sydney Gregson

14 Paige Farries

15 Jess Breach

Replacements:

16 Bryony Field

17 Kelsey Clifford

18 Carmen Tremelling

19 Charlotte Wright-Haley

20 Poppy Cleall

21 Sarah McKenna

22 Emma Hardy

23 Amelia MacDougall