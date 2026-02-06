TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R10)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women

Julia Omokhuale is keen to get back into action as Saracens face her former side in their return to PWR.

After a six-week hiatus, Sarries return to domestic action at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in hopes of regaining their place at the top of the PWR table.
In an all-international front row, England’s Liz Crake and Wales’ Donna Rose line up either side of May Campbell, who continues to co-captain the side from hooker.
The second row sees a first PWR start for Jodie Verghese, who made her debut in December at Sandy Park. She is alongside Scottish international Louise McMillan, who partnered her for much of the triumphant PWR Cup campaign.
Georgia Evans continues at blindside flanker with former Tiger Omokhuale on the openside. Marlie Packer rounds off an impressive pack for the visiting side.
Tori Sellors gets the starting shirt at scrum half, with Ella Wyrwas returning from injury and Olivia Apps away on international duty. Zoe Harrison starts at fly half to partner the young half back.
The centre partnership sees Sophie Bridger, who scored a hat trick on her last appearance against the Tigers, partner Sydney Gregson, who remains at outside centre.
USA international Lotte Sharp starts on the left wing with Canadian Paige Farries given the nod on the right. Jess Breach continues her work at fullback.
On the bench there is a return for experienced Sarah McKenna, as well as England U20 international Amelia MacDougall, who returns from a hamstring injury picked up in 2025.
Omokhuale is excited at the prospect of returning to face the Tigers.
“It’s the first game back for us as a group after the break, against my former club. It will be fun to get back out there with the girls and set the tone for the rest of the season.”
Saracens Women’s team to play Leicester Tigers Women:
1 Liz Crake
2 May Campbell
3 Donna Rose
4 Jodie Verghese
5 Louise McMillan
6 Georgia Evans
7 Julia Omokhuale
8 Marlie Packer
9 Tori Sellors
10 Zoe Harrison
11 Lotte Sharp
12 Sophie Bridger
13 Sydney Gregson
14 Paige Farries
15 Jess Breach
Replacements:
16 Bryony Field
17 Kelsey Clifford
18 Carmen Tremelling
19 Charlotte Wright-Haley
20 Poppy Cleall
21 Sarah McKenna
22 Emma Hardy
23 Amelia MacDougall

