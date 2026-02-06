TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PRC R7)

Olly Hartley is honoured to make his 50th appearance for Saracens this weekend as Harlequins head across the capital for Round 7 of the PREM Rugby Cup.

Hartley will start in the centres in what is an important clash for the Men in Black. A win against their London rivals would all but confirm their spot in the semi finals of the competition, with table topping Leicester awaiting next weekend.

With London bragging rights on the line, Sarries make three changes from the side that got a crucial win up at Newcastle Red Bulls last Friday night. One of those changes comes in the front row as Vilikesa Nairau is awarded his senior debut for the club, having recovered from an Achilles injury picked up last campaign for Coventry Rugby. He is alongside Phil Brantingham and James Hadfield, who both impressed from the off in Newcastle last weekend.

The engine room also sees a change as Tayo Adegbemile is promoted from the bench in place of the injured Olamide Sodeke. He partners England international Nick Isiekwe, giving the Loughborough University student ample experience to feed off in the second row.

Nathan Michelow skippers the side, moving from number eight to blindside flanker. Charlie West continues on the openside with Tom Willis returning to the match day squad, rounding off the pack.

Charlie Bracken and Louie Johnson continue their partnership at half back, with both having contributed significant points on Tyneside.

Hartley is alongside Lozowski in the midfield as a continuation of the unchanged backline from last round. Brandon Jackson and Finn Keylock continue on the wings with Angus Hall remaining at fullback.

On the bench there is the possibility of two senior debuts. Teenagers Mathis Dehauteur and Seva Kava could make their first appearances at the StoneX, with Nick Tompkins also returning to the match day squad to add international experience.

Hartley is buzzing to clock up a half century of appearances in red and black.

“I am really excited to be playing my 50th game this weekend. This game and this competition means a lot to this group and we are looking forward to seeing what we can do in this block. Hopefully Saturday will be another step in the right direction and it can be an enjoyable occasion for everyone involved.”

Saracens Men’s team to play Harlequins:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 James Hadfield

3 Vilikesa Nairau

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Tayo Adegbemile

6 Nathan Michelow ©

7 Charlie West

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Finn Keylock

15 Angus Hall

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Alex O’Driscoll

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Mathis Dehauteur

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Nick Tompkins

23 Seva Kava