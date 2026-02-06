Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
New Faces | Some key milestones across Saracens squads this weekend

06.02.26
Saracens v Newcastle Falcons
Saracens v Newcastle Falcons

The PREM Rugby Cup has long provided a platform for young, exciting prospects to announce themselves on the senior stage, and this season has proven no different. Across the last two weeks of Cup action alone, four players have been handed their Saracens debuts.

Supporters heading to StoneX Stadium this Saturday can expect to see three new faces in the matchday squad, with Vilikesa Nairau, Mathis Dehauteur and Seva Kava all in line to make their first senior appearances for the club.

Nairau will start from the off at tight head. The Fijian age grade international joined the Saracens squad in the summer but saw his early progress halted after suffering an Achilles injury during the previous campaign with CHAMP Rugby side Coventry. Since then, the 22 year old has worked tirelessly in the gym and on the training paddock to return to full fitness and is now set to make his debut in a London derby against Harlequins.

On the bench, there could be a first appearance for second row Mathis Dehauteur. The teenager joined the senior academy last year as part of the largest junior academy intake into a PREM side on record. Dehauteur has most recently been involved with France U20s training squads ahead of the U20 Six Nations Championship and has spent the majority of the season with Loughborough University, making his National League debut earlier in the campaign.

Also part of that recent junior academy graduate cohort, Seva Kava could make his Saracens debut should he be called upon from the bench. The winger, who is also comfortable in the centre, has been making a strong impression in the CHAMP with Ampthill, while also featuring for Bishop’s Stortford in National League One. Kava joined the Saracens academy after leaving Millfield School, following in the footsteps of fellow Old Millfieldians such as former Saracen Mako Vunipola and former Harlequin Chris Robshaw.

Saracens Women are also back in action this weekend as they travel to face bottom of the table Leicester Tigers. The trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road presents an opportunity for Jodie Verghese to make her first start in the PWR league.

A former Loughborough University student, Verghese impressed throughout the PWR Cup at the start of the campaign, playing alongside Cup captain Louise McMillan, a partnership that will be renewed for her first league start this weekend. Having been named in recent England age grade squads, Verghese will look to build on her PWR debut, which came off the bench at Sandy Park against Exeter Chiefs towards the end of 2025.

Saracens v Toulouse
06.02.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PRC R7)

Olly Hartley is honoured to make his 50th appearance for Saracens this weekend as Harlequins head across the capital for Round 7 of the PREM Rugby Cup. Hartley will start in the centres in what is an important clash for the Men in Black. A win against their London rivals would all but confirm their […]

