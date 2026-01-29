James Tirrell previews latest Prem Rugby Cup block

James Tirrell wants to see toughness personified in this new look PREM Rugby Cup side packed with talent and potential.

The Saracens Men Transition Coach will take the reins alongside Rob Webber for the competition, helping the club not only progress the next generation of players but also coaches in the process.

Like Tirrell, many of the players set to feature against the Red Bulls tonight have been applying their trade at CHAMP Rugby side Ampthill during the first half of the season. Charlie West, Finn Keylock and Angus Hall in particular have been rewarded for their fine form in English rugby’s second tier with starts at Kingston Park under the Friday night lights.

The PREM Rugby Cup also provides a perfect opportunity for players returning from injury to get valuable minutes under their belt. Phil Brantingham will be rewarded with that opportunity, one that Tirrell explains is fully deserved.

“Phil has been working hard on the training paddock since returning from a shoulder injury this year. He is a valued member of this group and will be a real asset on our trip to his former club this Friday.”

Nathan Michelow will once again captain the side following a successful tenure with the armband last campaign.

“Nathan has natural leadership qualities,” said Tirrell. “He continues to personify the toughness we are looking to instil in this group, so it makes complete sense for him to lead the side once again as an important part of his development.”

Ben Morrow is set to make his first appearance from the bench on Friday night, having impressed for partner club Old Albanians in National League 2. Having monitored his progress since a recent return from injury, Tirrell is excited to see how the former Millfield student performs on the big stage.

“Ben has impressed when given the chance and worked really hard in training to push himself into the picture in what is a highly competitive group of positions. I have no doubt he will take this opportunity well off the bench against the Red Bulls.”

On the wider messaging delivered to the squad ahead of Round Six of the PREM Rugby Cup, Tirrell added:

“There is a great buzz around this group, who have spent a lot of time together whether that be on loan or in training during the week. We are looking to produce a tough group of players ready for week in week out Gallagher PREM rugby, and with some experienced heads dotted around the match day squad there is no doubt this group can achieve something special in this competition this year.”

Saracens travel to Newcastle this weekend before hosting a London derby against Harlequins across the next two rounds of PREM Rugby Cup action. Tickets are available now.