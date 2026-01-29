Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

James Tirrell previews latest Prem Rugby Cup block

29.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers v Saracens
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens Women's Allianz Premier 15s Semi Final

James Tirrell wants to see toughness personified in this new look PREM Rugby Cup side packed with talent and potential.

The Saracens Men Transition Coach will take the reins alongside Rob Webber for the competition, helping the club not only progress the next generation of players but also coaches in the process.

Like Tirrell, many of the players set to feature against the Red Bulls tonight have been applying their trade at CHAMP Rugby side Ampthill during the first half of the season. Charlie West, Finn Keylock and Angus Hall in particular have been rewarded for their fine form in English rugby’s second tier with starts at Kingston Park under the Friday night lights.

The PREM Rugby Cup also provides a perfect opportunity for players returning from injury to get valuable minutes under their belt. Phil Brantingham will be rewarded with that opportunity, one that Tirrell explains is fully deserved.

“Phil has been working hard on the training paddock since returning from a shoulder injury this year. He is a valued member of this group and will be a real asset on our trip to his former club this Friday.”

Nathan Michelow will once again captain the side following a successful tenure with the armband last campaign.

“Nathan has natural leadership qualities,” said Tirrell. “He continues to personify the toughness we are looking to instil in this group, so it makes complete sense for him to lead the side once again as an important part of his development.”

Ben Morrow is set to make his first appearance from the bench on Friday night, having impressed for partner club Old Albanians in National League 2. Having monitored his progress since a recent return from injury, Tirrell is excited to see how the former Millfield student performs on the big stage.

“Ben has impressed when given the chance and worked really hard in training to push himself into the picture in what is a highly competitive group of positions. I have no doubt he will take this opportunity well off the bench against the Red Bulls.”

On the wider messaging delivered to the squad ahead of Round Six of the PREM Rugby Cup, Tirrell added:

“There is a great buzz around this group, who have spent a lot of time together whether that be on loan or in training during the week. We are looking to produce a tough group of players ready for week in week out Gallagher PREM rugby, and with some experienced heads dotted around the match day squad there is no doubt this group can achieve something special in this competition this year.”

Saracens travel to Newcastle this weekend before hosting a London derby against Harlequins across the next two rounds of PREM Rugby Cup action. Tickets are available now.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
KF WINE CLUB HEADER
30.01.26

Saracens 🤝 Majestic

Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier. Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London. Now set to partner with the Original Club […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers v Saracens
29.01.26

James Tirrell previews latest Prem Rugby Cup block

James Tirrell wants to see toughness personified in this new look PREM Rugby Cup side packed with talent and potential. The Saracens Men Transition Coach will take the reins alongside Rob Webber for the competition, helping the club not only progress the next generation of players but also coaches in the process. Like Tirrell, many […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
29.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls Vs Saracens Men (PRC - R6)

Teenager Finn Keylock is set to make his first start for Saracens as the club get back to PREM Rugby Cup action against Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday night. Just six days on from their Gallagher PREM clash, the Original Club of North London make 12 changes to the starting side that blew away the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton