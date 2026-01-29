Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls Vs Saracens Men (PRC - R6)

29.01.26
Harlequins v Saracens
Harlequins v Saracens

Teenager Finn Keylock is set to make his first start for Saracens as the club get back to PREM Rugby Cup action against Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday night.

Just six days on from their Gallagher PREM clash, the Original Club of North London make 12 changes to the starting side that blew away the Red Bulls in a 13-try thriller at StoneX Stadium last weekend.

There is a wholesale set of changes in the front row as Phil Brantingham returns to his old stomping ground to make his full return from injury and start against his former side. James Hadfield returns to the starting line up alongside Tietie Tuimauga, who makes back to back starts for Sarries having been drafted in late on last weekend.

The engine room sees Nick Isiekwe now partnered with England U20 international Olamide Sodeke. The back-row sees returns for Harry Wilson and Charlie West on either flank, with Nathan Michelow once again assuming the captaincy for the PREM Rugby Cup campaign.

Charlie Bracken continues from the last outing against the Red Bulls, this time alongside former Newcastle player Louie Johnson at fly-half. The centre partnership of Olly Hartley and Alex Lozowski returns after success against Toulouse as the midfield duo.

The back-three has an average age of 21, with Keylock awarded his first senior start for Sarries on the right wing and Brandon Jackson on the left. Angus Hall also returns to the starting XV, lining up at full-back.

There is a potential debut on the bench for 19 year old Ben Morrow, who has impressed on loan at Old Albanians, whilst Luke Davidson also features fresh from making his first start for England U20s.

Keylock is excited to get out there at Kingston Park.

“It's been a whirlwind couple weeks having been with England U20s to now getting my first start for the club. I've been loving every second and I can't wait to continue the momentum we have in this competition with a tough and talented set of teammates alongside me.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Red Bulls:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 James Hadfield

3 Tietie Tuimauga

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Harry Wilson

7 Charlie West

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Finn Keylock

15 Angus Hall

Replacements

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Alex O’Driscoll

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Tayo Adegbemile

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Luke Davidson

23 Ben Morrow

KF WINE CLUB HEADER
30.01.26

Saracens 🤝 Majestic

Saracens is excited to confirm a new partnership with Majestic Wine as our Exclusive Wine Supplier. Majestic, who are the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, have grown to over 200 stores and more than 1,000 expert wine colleagues nationwide since being founded in 1980 in North London. Now set to partner with the Original Club […]

Leicester Tigers v Saracens
29.01.26

James Tirrell previews latest Prem Rugby Cup block

James Tirrell wants to see toughness personified in this new look PREM Rugby Cup side packed with talent and potential. The Saracens Men Transition Coach will take the reins alongside Rob Webber for the competition, helping the club not only progress the next generation of players but also coaches in the process. Like Tirrell, many […]

Harlequins v Saracens
29.01.26

Shawbrook stats centre

