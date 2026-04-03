TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (ICC R16)

Rhys Carre is hoping that Saracens can build on recent performances to secure an important win at the Rec in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16.

The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country for the second time in three weeks, having suffered a heavy defeat to Bath Rugby in the Gallagher PREM a fortnight ago. Welsh prop Carre starts once again in the front row, confident that Saracens can continue their upward trajectory against tough opposition.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made three changes to the side that fell short at Showdown VI. Jamie George comes into the starting line-up at hooker, packing down between Carre and Marcus Street.

The second-row pairing remains unchanged, with captain Maro Itoje alongside Hugh Tizard in the engine room. The all-international back row is also untouched, with Theo McFarland at blindside flanker, Andy Onyeama-Christie on the openside, and Tom Willis at number eight.

Charlie Bracken is joined by Fergus Burke at half-back, with the duo combining for the first time since December. Owen Farrell shifts from fly-half into the midfield, while Nick Tompkins moves to outside centre to partner the British and Irish Lion.

Having scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, Tobias Elliott switches to the left wing, with Noah Caluori returning to the starting XV on the right. Elliot Daly completes the side at fullback after making his 100th appearance for the club last time out.

The bench sees returns to the matchday squad for Harry Wilson and Nathan Michelow.

Carre is keen to right some wrongs on Saracens’ return to the Rec.

"We weren't at our best last time we played there, far from it. But we showed a lot of improvement last week against Northampton which we have continued to build on this week. Saracens have a proud history in this competition which we will want to uphold against tough opposition in Bath."

Saracens Men's team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Tobias Elliott

12 Owen Farrell

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Alex Lozowski

23 Max Malins