Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (ICC R16)

03.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s

Rhys Carre is hoping that Saracens can build on recent performances to secure an important win at the Rec in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16.

The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country for the second time in three weeks, having suffered a heavy defeat to Bath Rugby in the Gallagher PREM a fortnight ago. Welsh prop Carre starts once again in the front row, confident that Saracens can continue their upward trajectory against tough opposition.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made three changes to the side that fell short at Showdown VI. Jamie George comes into the starting line-up at hooker, packing down between Carre and Marcus Street.

The second-row pairing remains unchanged, with captain Maro Itoje alongside Hugh Tizard in the engine room. The all-international back row is also untouched, with Theo McFarland at blindside flanker, Andy Onyeama-Christie on the openside, and Tom Willis at number eight.

Charlie Bracken is joined by Fergus Burke at half-back, with the duo combining for the first time since December. Owen Farrell shifts from fly-half into the midfield, while Nick Tompkins moves to outside centre to partner the British and Irish Lion.

Having scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, Tobias Elliott switches to the left wing, with Noah Caluori returning to the starting XV on the right. Elliot Daly completes the side at fullback after making his 100th appearance for the club last time out.

The bench sees returns to the matchday squad for Harry Wilson and Nathan Michelow.

Carre is keen to right some wrongs on Saracens’ return to the Rec.

"We weren't at our best last time we played there, far from it. But we showed a lot of improvement last week against Northampton which we have continued to build on this week. Saracens have a proud history in this competition which we will want to uphold against tough opposition in Bath."

Saracens Men's team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Rhys Carre
2 Jamie George
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Tom Willis
9 Charlie Bracken
10 Fergus Burke
11 Tobias Elliott
12 Owen Farrell
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Noah Caluori
15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Harry Wilson
20 Nathan Michelow
21 Ivan Van Zyl
22 Alex Lozowski
23 Max Malins

News

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Bath Rugby v Saracens EPCR Champions Cup
04.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 31-22 Saracens

An end-to-end thriller saw Bath take the win as Saracens exit the Investec Champions Cup after a physical battle at The Rec. An evenly matched, yet ferocious, opening exchange saw Bath get held on Sarries' line whilst the men in black put in a number of rib-crunching tackles, stopping Bath in their tracks. With both […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
03.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (ICC R16)

Rhys Carre is hoping that Saracens can build on recent performances to secure an important win at the Rec in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16. The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country for the second time in three weeks, having suffered a heavy defeat to Bath Rugby in the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 03 28 at 19.06.12
28.03.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 17-21 Northampton Saints

The Showdown 6 in Association with StoneX ended in a heartbreaking 21-17 defeat as a last minute try gave Northampton Saints the win in front of over 45,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Original Club of North London trailed 14-0 inside the first 15 minutes and showed incredible character to get in front, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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