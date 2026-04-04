Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 31-22 Saracens

04.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath Rugby v Saracens EPCR Champions Cup
Bath Rugby v Saracens EPCR Champions Cup

An end-to-end thriller saw Bath take the win as Saracens exit the Investec Champions Cup after a physical battle at The Rec.

An evenly matched, yet ferocious, opening exchange saw Bath get held on Sarries' line whilst the men in black put in a number of rib-crunching tackles, stopping Bath in their tracks.

With both sides feeling each other out, it's Saracens that break the deadlock when the sea parted for a huge show-and-go off the base of the scrum from Charlie Bracken, who runs it in unopposed. Converted by Farrell.

Theo McFarland showed off his basketball prowess with a series of momentum-swinging charge-downs, whilst Rhys Carré continued his fine Guinness Six Nations form winning back-to-back scrum penalties. With not much between the sides, Bath's Guy Pepper dove through a ruck, head-butting the ball, and received a yellow card for his efforts. Sarries continued to pile on the pressure leading 10-0 thanks to a Farrell penalty at the end of the half.

Both teams went into the sheds fairly evenly matched, but it's Bath with the fast start in the second half, with Henry Arundell showing a clean pair of heels through the Saracens backline, despite the heroic track-back tackle from Noah Caluori, who attempts to hold the ball up over the line. Try is converted by Russell.
After a pretty relentless domination in the front row, Bath's Obano saw yellow. Despite the one-man advantage, it's Bath who strike through Joe Cokanasiga, who was on the end of a series of offloads in broken play. A continued battering of the Bath try line falls short when Bath turn the ball over and immediately pounce, going the length of the field, resulting in a try from Ben Spencer. Sarries immediately return favour as Max Malins goes over in the corner, beating off two defenders in the process.

The physical encounter continues and Harry Wilson receives a yellow for a dangerous tackle on Miles Reid. With only 5 points separating the teams, there are tries at both ends within 90 seconds of each other, including a short-range shot from Ollie Lawrence and a neatly finished effort from Noah Caluori making the score 26-22 to Bath with minutes to play.

Sarries struggle to exit from their 22m with challenging windy conditions persisting, and it's Bath who have the last laugh through Arundell in the corner on the 80th minute, leaving the final score 31-22 to the home side.

A tough battle away from home that saw Sarries in the mix until the final minutes, McCall's men can return to London proud of the heart shown at The Rec.

Next up for the Original Club of North London, Sale Sharks away in the Gallagher Premiership on April 18 before we return to StoneX Stadium facing Leicester Tigers on April 25, with limited tickets remaining, secure yours now.

Sonnet 4.6

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Bath Rugby v Saracens EPCR Champions Cup
04.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 31-22 Saracens

An end-to-end thriller saw Bath take the win as Saracens exit the Investec Champions Cup after a physical battle at The Rec. An evenly matched, yet ferocious, opening exchange saw Bath get held on Sarries' line whilst the men in black put in a number of rib-crunching tackles, stopping Bath in their tracks. With both […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
03.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (ICC R16)

Rhys Carre is hoping that Saracens can build on recent performances to secure an important win at the Rec in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16. The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country for the second time in three weeks, having suffered a heavy defeat to Bath Rugby in the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 03 28 at 19.06.12
28.03.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 17-21 Northampton Saints

The Showdown 6 in Association with StoneX ended in a heartbreaking 21-17 defeat as a last minute try gave Northampton Saints the win in front of over 45,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Original Club of North London trailed 14-0 inside the first 15 minutes and showed incredible character to get in front, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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