MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 31-22 Saracens

An evenly matched, yet ferocious, opening exchange saw Bath get held on Sarries' line whilst the men in black put in a number of rib-crunching tackles, stopping Bath in their tracks.

With both sides feeling each other out, it's Saracens that break the deadlock when the sea parted for a huge show-and-go off the base of the scrum from Charlie Bracken, who runs it in unopposed. Converted by Farrell.

Theo McFarland showed off his basketball prowess with a series of momentum-swinging charge-downs, whilst Rhys Carré continued his fine Guinness Six Nations form winning back-to-back scrum penalties. With not much between the sides, Bath's Guy Pepper dove through a ruck, head-butting the ball, and received a yellow card for his efforts. Sarries continued to pile on the pressure leading 10-0 thanks to a Farrell penalty at the end of the half.

Both teams went into the sheds fairly evenly matched, but it's Bath with the fast start in the second half, with Henry Arundell showing a clean pair of heels through the Saracens backline, despite the heroic track-back tackle from Noah Caluori, who attempts to hold the ball up over the line. Try is converted by Russell.

After a pretty relentless domination in the front row, Bath's Obano saw yellow. Despite the one-man advantage, it's Bath who strike through Joe Cokanasiga, who was on the end of a series of offloads in broken play. A continued battering of the Bath try line falls short when Bath turn the ball over and immediately pounce, going the length of the field, resulting in a try from Ben Spencer. Sarries immediately return favour as Max Malins goes over in the corner, beating off two defenders in the process.

The physical encounter continues and Harry Wilson receives a yellow for a dangerous tackle on Miles Reid. With only 5 points separating the teams, there are tries at both ends within 90 seconds of each other, including a short-range shot from Ollie Lawrence and a neatly finished effort from Noah Caluori making the score 26-22 to Bath with minutes to play.

Sarries struggle to exit from their 22m with challenging windy conditions persisting, and it's Bath who have the last laugh through Arundell in the corner on the 80th minute, leaving the final score 31-22 to the home side.

A tough battle away from home that saw Sarries in the mix until the final minutes, McCall's men can return to London proud of the heart shown at The Rec.

Next up for the Original Club of North London, Sale Sharks away in the Gallagher Premiership on April 18 before we return to StoneX Stadium facing Leicester Tigers on April 25, with limited tickets remaining, secure yours now.