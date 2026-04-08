Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

2026/27 Season Ticket Renewals are now LIVE

08.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
SARACENS 0

Season Ticket Renewal Window Opens for 2026/27 Campaign

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Season Ticket renewal windows for the 2026/27 campaign are now open, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history.

With Season Ticket prices reduced by on average 18% across all categories for the upcoming campaign, there has never been a better time to commit. Representing the best value they have been for years, Season Tickets remain the most affordable way to enjoy every home fixture, whether opting for a standard Season Ticket or upgrading to a Season Ticket Plus.

For the first time, PREM Rugby Cup fixtures will no longer be included in the standard Season Ticket package. Attendance data shows that, on average, only 33% of Season Ticket Holders attended these matches, so this change better reflects supporter preferences and offers greater flexibility. However, these fixtures remain available with Season Ticket Plus, and all 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders will be renewed into this option - ensuring you don’t miss any of the action.

This change has been made to ensure supporters can continue enjoying the rugby they love, while keeping the cost of attending matches as accessible as possible.

YOUR 2026/27 SEASON TICKET BENEFITS:

  • Access to all 2025/26 Saracens Men’s Gallagher PREM and European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium
  • Priority booking for additional Saracens Men’s home tickets with 25% off for one week, followed by a rolling 10% discount up until matchday
  • Fully transferable Season Tickets, allowing you to easily send your ticket to a friend or family member if you cannot attend
  • 50% off unlimited additional tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the early bird window, dropping to 10% thereafter
  • 20% off select draught alcohol and soft drinks in the Olympic Bar during Members-exclusive Happy Hour
  • Entry into monthly Season Ticket Holder prize draws and competitions
  • Invitations to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches
  • Exclusive partner discounts, including Castore and SiS
  • 50% off Saracens Women’s Seasonal Memberships
  • Access to international ticket ballots for select high-profile fixtures
  • Discounts on Stadium Tours, including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium

CEO, Charlie Beall said:

“As we look ahead to one of the most significant seasons in the club’s history, there has never been a better time to be part of Saracens.

Our 150th anniversary year will be a celebration of everything the club stands for: past, present and future. It will be marked by the return of Brendan Venter, the continued rise of an exciting new generation of players, and the opportunity to support Jamie George in what will be his final season in a Saracens shirt.

It promises to be a campaign full of emotion, pride and unforgettable moments at StoneX Stadium.”

As Saracens prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, the 2026/27 season is set to be one of the most significant in the club’s history. Be part of a historic campaign and make sure you do not miss a moment at StoneX Stadium.

FIND OUT MORE

News

See all news
WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
08.04.26

2026/27 Season Ticket Renewals are now LIVE

Season Ticket Renewal Window Opens for 2026/27 Campaign Saracens is delighted to confirm that Season Ticket renewal windows for the 2026/27 campaign are now open, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history. With Season Ticket prices reduced by on […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath Rugby v Saracens EPCR Champions Cup
04.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 31-22 Saracens

An end-to-end thriller saw Bath take the win as Saracens exit the Investec Champions Cup after a physical battle at The Rec. An evenly matched, yet ferocious, opening exchange saw Bath get held on Sarries' line whilst the men in black put in a number of rib-crunching tackles, stopping Bath in their tracks. With both […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
03.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (ICC R16)

Rhys Carre is hoping that Saracens can build on recent performances to secure an important win at the Rec in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16. The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country for the second time in three weeks, having suffered a heavy defeat to Bath Rugby in the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton