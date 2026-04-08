2026/27 Season Ticket Renewals are now LIVE

Season Ticket Renewal Window Opens for 2026/27 Campaign

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Season Ticket renewal windows for the 2026/27 campaign are now open, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history.

With Season Ticket prices reduced by on average 18% across all categories for the upcoming campaign, there has never been a better time to commit. Representing the best value they have been for years, Season Tickets remain the most affordable way to enjoy every home fixture, whether opting for a standard Season Ticket or upgrading to a Season Ticket Plus.

For the first time, PREM Rugby Cup fixtures will no longer be included in the standard Season Ticket package. Attendance data shows that, on average, only 33% of Season Ticket Holders attended these matches, so this change better reflects supporter preferences and offers greater flexibility. However, these fixtures remain available with Season Ticket Plus, and all 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders will be renewed into this option - ensuring you don’t miss any of the action.

This change has been made to ensure supporters can continue enjoying the rugby they love, while keeping the cost of attending matches as accessible as possible.

YOUR 2026/27 SEASON TICKET BENEFITS:

Access to all 2025/26 Saracens Men’s Gallagher PREM and European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium

Priority booking for additional Saracens Men’s home tickets with 25% off for one week, followed by a rolling 10% discount up until matchday

Fully transferable Season Tickets, allowing you to easily send your ticket to a friend or family member if you cannot attend

50% off unlimited additional tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the early bird window, dropping to 10% thereafter

20% off select draught alcohol and soft drinks in the Olympic Bar during Members-exclusive Happy Hour

Entry into monthly Season Ticket Holder prize draws and competitions

Invitations to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches

Exclusive partner discounts, including Castore and SiS

50% off Saracens Women’s Seasonal Memberships

Access to international ticket ballots for select high-profile fixtures

Discounts on Stadium Tours, including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium

CEO, Charlie Beall said:

“As we look ahead to one of the most significant seasons in the club’s history, there has never been a better time to be part of Saracens.

Our 150th anniversary year will be a celebration of everything the club stands for: past, present and future. It will be marked by the return of Brendan Venter, the continued rise of an exciting new generation of players, and the opportunity to support Jamie George in what will be his final season in a Saracens shirt.

It promises to be a campaign full of emotion, pride and unforgettable moments at StoneX Stadium.”

As Saracens prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, the 2026/27 season is set to be one of the most significant in the club’s history. Be part of a historic campaign and make sure you do not miss a moment at StoneX Stadium.

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