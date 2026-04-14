Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Theo Dan signs new deal with Saracens

14.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
9c7f490a adbf 4ec1 be0e f019de69d9c1Bath Rugby v Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that England international Theo Dan has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The hooker continues his commitment to his boyhood club, having joined the Saracens junior academy at the age of 16 and progressed through the pathway to establish himself at senior level.

Dan made his Saracens first team debut in November 2021, featuring in a Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Harlequins. He went on to appear regularly throughout the competition, while also gaining valuable experience through dual registration with Ampthill in the Championship. Later that season, he made his Premiership debut against Gloucester before being promoted to the senior squad ahead of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

After beginning the following season on loan at Ampthill, Dan was recalled due to injuries within the squad and enjoyed a breakthrough year in north London. He made more Premiership starts at hooker than any other Saracens player, scored five tries, the most by a Saracens forward, and played a key role in the club’s Premiership title triumph in 2023. His impact was underlined by a standout performance in the final victory over Sale Sharks.

Dan’s impressive domestic form was quickly rewarded on the international stage. He was named in England’s Rugby World Cup squad in 2023, just two days after making his senior international debut. He continued his rapid rise by scoring his first England try against Chile in the pool stages, before adding another in the bronze final against Argentina.

Now firmly established as a mainstay in both the Saracens and England setups, Dan’s new contract secures his future at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to keep the talented Englishman at Saracens.

"Theo is widely respected throughout the club and is rapidly establishing himself as a central figure within the squad. His natural talent has been strengthened by his impressive dedication and work ethic, allowing him to develop all aspects of his game. At just 25, he has a hugely promising future ahead, and we are thrilled that his journey will continue with Saracens."

Dan is keen to remain at his boyhood club.

"I am really happy to have re-signed for Saracens. I am looking forward to continuing my development and being part of such a talented and exciting group of players."

News

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Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
15.04.26

Poppy Cleall - In Her Words

Poppy Cleall woke up on the day of Showdown VI with no real sense of what was coming. No idea that, in a matter of hours, she would be recreating a Cole Palmer celebration at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in front of a record crowd for Saracens Women. What she did know was far more […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
14.04.26

Theo Dan signs new deal with Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that England international Theo Dan has signed a new deal to remain in North London. The hooker continues his commitment to his boyhood club, having joined the Saracens junior academy at the age of 16 and progressed through the pathway to establish himself at senior level. Dan made his Saracens […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
08.04.26

2026/27 Season Ticket Renewals are now LIVE

Season Ticket Renewal Window Opens for 2026/27 Campaign Saracens is delighted to confirm that Season Ticket renewal windows for the 2026/27 campaign are now open, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history. With Season Ticket prices reduced by on […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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