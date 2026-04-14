Theo Dan signs new deal with Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that England international Theo Dan has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The hooker continues his commitment to his boyhood club, having joined the Saracens junior academy at the age of 16 and progressed through the pathway to establish himself at senior level.

Dan made his Saracens first team debut in November 2021, featuring in a Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Harlequins. He went on to appear regularly throughout the competition, while also gaining valuable experience through dual registration with Ampthill in the Championship. Later that season, he made his Premiership debut against Gloucester before being promoted to the senior squad ahead of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

After beginning the following season on loan at Ampthill, Dan was recalled due to injuries within the squad and enjoyed a breakthrough year in north London. He made more Premiership starts at hooker than any other Saracens player, scored five tries, the most by a Saracens forward, and played a key role in the club’s Premiership title triumph in 2023. His impact was underlined by a standout performance in the final victory over Sale Sharks.

Dan’s impressive domestic form was quickly rewarded on the international stage. He was named in England’s Rugby World Cup squad in 2023, just two days after making his senior international debut. He continued his rapid rise by scoring his first England try against Chile in the pool stages, before adding another in the bronze final against Argentina.

Now firmly established as a mainstay in both the Saracens and England setups, Dan’s new contract secures his future at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to keep the talented Englishman at Saracens.

"Theo is widely respected throughout the club and is rapidly establishing himself as a central figure within the squad. His natural talent has been strengthened by his impressive dedication and work ethic, allowing him to develop all aspects of his game. At just 25, he has a hugely promising future ahead, and we are thrilled that his journey will continue with Saracens."

Dan is keen to remain at his boyhood club.

"I am really happy to have re-signed for Saracens. I am looking forward to continuing my development and being part of such a talented and exciting group of players."