Saracens sign Alfie Barbeary

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of dynamic back-rower Alfie Barbeary ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The former Gallagher PREM champion will make the move to North London from Bath Rugby, bringing with him top-level experience, versatility and England A honours.

Barbeary’s rise in the professional game has been nothing short of eye-catching. A product of the Wasps Academy, he initially made his name as a hooker and burst onto the Gallagher PREM scene in unforgettable fashion. Making his league debut at just 20 years old, Barbeary scored a remarkable hat-trick, immediately showcasing his athleticism, power and instinct for the try line.

His breakthrough season gathered further momentum with standout European performances, including a brace against Montpellier that underlined his attacking threat. Those displays saw him recognised at international level, earning inclusion as an apprentice in an England Nations Series training squad under Eddie Jones still at just 20 years old.

Following Wasps’ administration, Barbeary joined Bath Rugby, where he made the permanent switch to the back row; a decision that has allowed his all-court skillset to flourish. Since then, he has developed into one of the most explosive and versatile forwards in the Gallagher PREM.

The 25-year-old played an integral role in Bath’s treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, demonstrating his impact in both domestic and European competition. That form was further rewarded with England A honours in 2024, where he marked his debut with a try against Portugal.

Barbeary is relishing the opportunity to begin a new chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“Saracens have always been a top club and I am looking forward to a new challenge in North London.

They have consistently been challenging for silverware and that is something I am very motivated to help them achieve.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to add the powerful forward to his squad.

“Alfie is a highly talented young player who we are delighted to welcome to the club. His attributes and character will complement and add value to the group and we are looking forward to him realising his potential in the years ahead.”