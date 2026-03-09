Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Saracens sign Alfie Barbeary

09.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath Rugby v Lyon Olympique Universitaire EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/2025 Final
Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of dynamic back-rower Alfie Barbeary ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The former Gallagher PREM champion will make the move to North London from Bath Rugby, bringing with him top-level experience, versatility and England A honours.

Barbeary’s rise in the professional game has been nothing short of eye-catching. A product of the Wasps Academy, he initially made his name as a hooker and burst onto the Gallagher PREM scene in unforgettable fashion. Making his league debut at just 20 years old, Barbeary scored a remarkable hat-trick, immediately showcasing his athleticism, power and instinct for the try line.

His breakthrough season gathered further momentum with standout European performances, including a brace against Montpellier that underlined his attacking threat. Those displays saw him recognised at international level, earning inclusion as an apprentice in an England Nations Series training squad under Eddie Jones still at just 20 years old.

Following Wasps’ administration, Barbeary joined Bath Rugby, where he made the permanent switch to the back row; a decision that has allowed his all-court skillset to flourish. Since then, he has developed into one of the most explosive and versatile forwards in the Gallagher PREM.

The 25-year-old played an integral role in Bath’s treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, demonstrating his impact in both domestic and European competition. That form was further rewarded with England A honours in 2024, where he marked his debut with a try against Portugal.

Barbeary is relishing the opportunity to begin a new chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“Saracens have always been a top club and I am looking forward to a new challenge in North London.

They have consistently been challenging for silverware and that is something I am very motivated to help them achieve.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to add the powerful forward to his squad.

“Alfie is a highly talented young player who we are delighted to welcome to the club. His attributes and character will complement and add value to the group and we are looking forward to him realising his potential in the years ahead.”

 

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Bath Rugby v Lyon Olympique Universitaire EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/2025 Final
09.03.26

Saracens sign Alfie Barbeary

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of dynamic back-rower Alfie Barbeary ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The former Gallagher PREM champion will make the move to North London from Bath Rugby, bringing with him top-level experience, versatility and England A honours. Barbeary’s rise in the professional game has been nothing short of eye-catching. A product of the Wasps Academy, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
06.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R13)

Jess Breach is excited to play against familiar opposition as Sarries head south for another London derby. The fullback is looking to continue her strong form following the resumption of PWR action against her former side Harlequins in a lunchtime kick-off at The Stoop this Saturday. Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made two changes […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton