Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Saracens sign Vilikesa Nairau

16.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Farebrother trophy faceoff challenge 1 processed(lightpdf.com)
Whatsapp image 2025 05 16 at 13.02.10

Saracens can confirm the signing of young prop Vilikesa Nairau from Coventry Rugby.

The 22-year-old joins the Men in Black for the 2025/26 campaign after a season in the Championship at Butts Park Arena.

With the ability to play either side of the scrum if required, Nairau represented Fiji at age-grade level competing against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand in U20 competition.

The Fijian also represented his nations armed forces in the World Armed Forces Championship in France last year.

Nairau started his rugby journey in his home nation of Fiji, playing for FMF Suva Rugby. The prop helped his side lift the coveted Skipper Cup with a match-winning score in the final.

With a reputation for being an explosive ball carrier with a surprising turn of pace, Nairau joins with Championship experience and an exciting future ahead in North London.

The Fijian loosehead is excited to call StoneX his home for the upcoming campaign.

“I would like to thank the Almighty God for the blessings that he has given me and of course the coaches and the management for putting their trust in me to come and join the family. It’s my first professional rugby contract and I’m ready to stand alongside the boys and fight along with them.”

News

See all news
Farebrother trophy faceoff challenge 1 processed(lightpdf.com)

Saracens sign Vilikesa Nairau

Saracens can confirm the signing of young prop Vilikesa Nairau from Coventry Rugby. The 22-year-old joins the Men in Black for the 2025/26 campaign after a season in the Championship at Butts Park Arena. With the ability to play either side of the scrum if required, Nairau represented Fiji at age-grade level competing against Australia, […]

16.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v gloucester rugby gallagher premiership rugby

TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 17)

Joe Shaw is under no illusions about the significance of Saracens’ must-win clash against Northampton Saints this weekend. With play-off ambitions hanging in the balance, the Saracens Head Coach recognises that Saturday’s showdown in the East Midlands is nothing short of season-defining as they look to get back in to semi-final contention. Three changes have […]

16.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 07.33.56

Brandon Jackson signs new contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Brandon Jackson has signed a contract to keep him at StoneX Stadium for the 2025/26 season. The academy prospect broke through the ranks as a teenager, making his first Premiership appearance against Wasps in 2021. Since then, Jackson has featured for both Saracens and Ampthill across the Premiership, Championship […]

16.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross