Saracens sign Vilikesa Nairau

Saracens can confirm the signing of young prop Vilikesa Nairau from Coventry Rugby.

The 22-year-old joins the Men in Black for the 2025/26 campaign after a season in the Championship at Butts Park Arena.

With the ability to play either side of the scrum if required, Nairau represented Fiji at age-grade level competing against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand in U20 competition.

The Fijian also represented his nations armed forces in the World Armed Forces Championship in France last year.

Nairau started his rugby journey in his home nation of Fiji, playing for FMF Suva Rugby. The prop helped his side lift the coveted Skipper Cup with a match-winning score in the final.

With a reputation for being an explosive ball carrier with a surprising turn of pace, Nairau joins with Championship experience and an exciting future ahead in North London.

The Fijian loosehead is excited to call StoneX his home for the upcoming campaign.

“I would like to thank the Almighty God for the blessings that he has given me and of course the coaches and the management for putting their trust in me to come and join the family. It’s my first professional rugby contract and I’m ready to stand alongside the boys and fight along with them.”