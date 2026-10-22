Saracens Women into JAECOO Next Gen Cup Semi-Final at StoneX Stadium

Saracens Women’s Semi-Final makes it a double header at StoneX Stadium

Saracens Women will take on Bristol Bears Women in the semi-finals of the JAECOO Next Gen Cup at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 31 October, completing an exciting double header for supporters.

Kick-off is at 6pm, with a place in the final at stake as Saracens continue their cup campaign after finishing top of Pool A with a perfect record. They secured their place in the semi-finals with an impressive 46-19 victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium.

The fixture follows the Men’s Gallagher PREM clash against Newcastle Red Bulls, which kicks off at 3pm, offering supporters an afternoon and evening of rugby at StoneX Stadium.

Fans attending the men’s match are encouraged to stay on after the final whistle and get behind Saracens Women as they look to secure their place in the final and move a step closer to lifting the JAECOO Next Gen Cup.

As a knockout fixture, the match is not included in the standard Women’s Season Ticket. However, as an exclusive benefit, Women’s Season Ticket holders can redeem 25% off tickets for the double header, with the discount applied automatically when they log in.

Men’s Season Ticket holders already have access to the women’s semi-final as part of their existing ticket package.

Join us at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 31 October for a full day of rugby and get behind both Saracens sides as they battle for success.



Tickets can be purchased here.