Saracens Women into JAECOO Next Gen Cup Semi-Final at StoneX Stadium

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens Women into JAECOO Next Gen Cup Semi-Final at StoneX Stadium

22.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women

Saracens Women’s Semi-Final makes it a double header at StoneX Stadium

Saracens Women will take on Bristol Bears Women in the semi-finals of the JAECOO Next Gen Cup at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 31 October, completing an exciting double header for supporters.

Kick-off is at 6pm, with a place in the final at stake as Saracens continue their cup campaign after finishing top of Pool A with a perfect record. They secured their place in the semi-finals with an impressive 46-19 victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium.

The fixture follows the Men’s Gallagher PREM clash against Newcastle Red Bulls, which kicks off at 3pm, offering supporters an afternoon and evening of rugby at StoneX Stadium.

Fans attending the men’s match are encouraged to stay on after the final whistle and get behind Saracens Women as they look to secure their place in the final and move a step closer to lifting the JAECOO Next Gen Cup.

As a knockout fixture, the match is not included in the standard Women’s Season Ticket. However, as an exclusive benefit, Women’s Season Ticket holders can redeem 25% off tickets for the double header, with the discount applied automatically when they log in.

Men’s Season Ticket holders already have access to the women’s semi-final as part of their existing ticket package.

Join us at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 31 October for a full day of rugby and get behind both Saracens sides as they battle for success.


Tickets can be purchased here.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Saracens v Bristol Bears
23.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins vs Saracens Men (PREM R4)

Maro Itoje leads Saracens into a London derby at The Stoop as the Men in Black look to respond after a thriller in Galway. Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action this Sunday with a short trip across London to face Harlequins at The Stoop. The Original Club of North London come into the derby off […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 26 at 17.43.34
20.10.26

A Message from the Saracens Board

Dominic Silvester addresses the Club’s direction, recent progress and the Board’s confidence in Ed Coetzee and his leadership team. Dear Saracens Partners and Supporters, Some of you may have read the article by Alex Lowe in The Times last week, which described Saracens as being gripped by an “identity crisis” amid “executive-level chaos”. I want to take […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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