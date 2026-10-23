TEAM NEWS | Harlequins vs Saracens Men (PREM R4)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins vs Saracens Men (PREM R4)

23.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
Saracens v Bristol Bears

Maro Itoje leads Saracens into a London derby at The Stoop as the Men in Black look to respond after a thriller in Galway.

Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action this Sunday with a short trip across London to face Harlequins at The Stoop.

The Original Club of North London come into the derby off the back of a thirteen try contest against Connacht in the Investec Champions Cup, where tries from Sione Va’enuku (2), Noah Caluori, Nick Tompkins, Rotimi Segun and Elliot Daly were not quite enough.

There are nine changes to the starting XV, with Marcus Street, Itoje, Ben Earl, Tomos Williams, Segun and Tompkins all retained.

Rhys Carré comes in at loosehead and Theo Dan at hooker, with Marcus Street keeping his place at tighthead.

Itoje moves back into the second row from the blindside to captain the side, partnered by new signing George Martin.

Nathan Michelow steps up from the bench to wear six, with Andy Onyeama-Christie on the openside. Earl rounds off the pack at number eight after his line break set up Tompkins’ try on the stroke of half time in Galway.

Scottish international Fergus Burke also comes in from the bench to start at fly half, alongside Williams.

Tompkins shifts to inside centre, with Lucio Cinti joining him in the midfield at 13.

Segun, who ran in from range against Connacht, is joined on the wings by Jack Bracken, with Max Malins rounding off the side at fullback.

The bench sees a 6-2 split. Jamie George, Alex O’Driscoll and Alec Clarey provide front row cover, with Hugh Tizard, Nick Isiekwe and Juan Martin Gonzalez covering the second and back rows. Tom James and Angus Hall complete the 23.

SARACENS TEAM TO PLAY HARLEQUINS


1 Rhys Carré
2 Theo Dan
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (C)
5 George Martin
6 Nathan Michelow
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Ben Earl
9 Tomos Williams
10 Fergus Burke
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Lucio Cinti
14 Jack Bracken
15 Max Malins


REPLACEMENTS


16 Jamie George
17 Alex O’Driscoll
18 Alec Clarey
19 Hugh Tizard
20 Nick Isiekwe
21 Juan Martin Gonzalez
22 Tom James
23 Angus Hall

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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Saracens v Bristol Bears
23.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins vs Saracens Men (PREM R4)

Maro Itoje leads Saracens into a London derby at The Stoop as the Men in Black look to respond after a thriller in Galway. Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action this Sunday with a short trip across London to face Harlequins at The Stoop. The Original Club of North London come into the derby off […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 26 at 17.43.34
20.10.26

A Message from the Saracens Board

Dominic Silvester addresses the Club’s direction, recent progress and the Board’s confidence in Ed Coetzee and his leadership team. Dear Saracens Partners and Supporters, Some of you may have read the article by Alex Lowe in The Times last week, which described Saracens as being gripped by an “identity crisis” amid “executive-level chaos”. I want to take […]

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StoneX StoneX
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