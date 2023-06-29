PLAYER BIO ABOUT JEANINA

Spanish international Jeanina Loyola made her 50th appearance for the club against Gloucester-Hartpury in the Allianz Cup.



Having represented her country at the 2017 Rugby World Cup and having previously played for Valencia, Loyola has been an important part of the Saracens squad since joining eight seasons ago.



Away from the field, Loyola is a teacher, also teaching Spanish.

