Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Vs Saracens (PREM R13)

17.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton Saints v Saracens
Northampton Saints v Saracens

Olly Hartley is not shying away from the importance of Saracens return to the Gallagher PREM on Sunday against Sale Sharks.

The centre is in line for his first league start of 2026 having impressed throughout the cup campaign. Hartley knows Sarries need to give it their all as they travel to the Northwest with a chance to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall has made four changes from the side that fell short to Bath in the Investec Champions Cup a fortnight ago. An unchanged front row sees Rhys Carre and Marcus Street prop down either side of Jamie George looking to continue Sarries strong scrum showing in the Gallagher PREM this season.

Captain Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard once again line-up in the engine room, with Theo McFarland adding extra lineout assistance from the blindside flank.

Ben Earl returns to the side at openside flanker with Tom Willis rounding off a dynamic pack for the visitors.

Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke continue their partnership at half-back with the duo both having impressed in the West Country. Hartley slots into the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins who continues at outside centre.

Elliot Daly’s injury confirmation means Max Malins is promoted into the starting side at fullback with Rotimi Segun and Noah Caluori providing ample pace either side of him to round out the back three.

Fresh from signing a new deal with the club, Theo Dan will no doubt make an impact from the bench. Angus Hall also returns to Gallagher PREM action having shone on loan for Ampthill in recent weeks.

Hartley is hoping the Original Club of North London can right some wrongs against the Sharks this weekend.

“It is a massive rivalry at a pivotal point in both teams’ PREM campaigns. It is a difficult place to go and get a result, but given the effort put in during the week we are hoping to do something special and make a statement this weekend.”

Saracens Men’s team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Angus Hall

News

See all news
Northampton Saints v Saracens
17.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Vs Saracens (PREM R13)

Olly Hartley is not shying away from the importance of Saracens return to the Gallagher PREM on Sunday against Sale Sharks. The centre is in line for his first league start of 2026 having impressed throughout the cup campaign. Hartley knows Sarries need to give it their all as they travel to the Northwest with […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
15.04.26

Poppy Cleall - In Her Words

Poppy Cleall woke up on the day of Showdown VI with no real sense of what was coming. No idea that, in a matter of hours, she would be recreating a Cole Palmer celebration at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in front of a record crowd for Saracens Women. What she did know was far more […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
14.04.26

Theo Dan signs new deal with Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that England international Theo Dan has signed a new deal to remain in North London. The hooker continues his commitment to his boyhood club, having joined the Saracens junior academy at the age of 16 and progressed through the pathway to establish himself at senior level. Dan made his Saracens […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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