TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Vs Saracens (PREM R13)

Olly Hartley is not shying away from the importance of Saracens return to the Gallagher PREM on Sunday against Sale Sharks.

The centre is in line for his first league start of 2026 having impressed throughout the cup campaign. Hartley knows Sarries need to give it their all as they travel to the Northwest with a chance to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall has made four changes from the side that fell short to Bath in the Investec Champions Cup a fortnight ago. An unchanged front row sees Rhys Carre and Marcus Street prop down either side of Jamie George looking to continue Sarries strong scrum showing in the Gallagher PREM this season.

Captain Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard once again line-up in the engine room, with Theo McFarland adding extra lineout assistance from the blindside flank.

Ben Earl returns to the side at openside flanker with Tom Willis rounding off a dynamic pack for the visitors.

Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke continue their partnership at half-back with the duo both having impressed in the West Country. Hartley slots into the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins who continues at outside centre.

Elliot Daly’s injury confirmation means Max Malins is promoted into the starting side at fullback with Rotimi Segun and Noah Caluori providing ample pace either side of him to round out the back three.

Fresh from signing a new deal with the club, Theo Dan will no doubt make an impact from the bench. Angus Hall also returns to Gallagher PREM action having shone on loan for Ampthill in recent weeks.

Hartley is hoping the Original Club of North London can right some wrongs against the Sharks this weekend.

“It is a massive rivalry at a pivotal point in both teams’ PREM campaigns. It is a difficult place to go and get a result, but given the effort put in during the week we are hoping to do something special and make a statement this weekend.”

Saracens Men’s team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Angus Hall