Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRL R12)

27.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
Saracens v Bath Rugby Gallagher PREM

Elliot Daly will make his 100th Saracens appearance in the grandest fashion, leading out his side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Original Club of North London host Northampton Saints.

Daly starts at full-back for The Showdown VI in Association with StoneX as he brings up a century of caps for Saracens in a must-win Gallagher PREM fixture. Fresh from re-signing for the club this week, the British & Irish Lion is in line for his fourth Showdown appearance on Saturday against the current league leaders.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the side that lost to Bath Rugby last Friday night. One of those comes in the front row, as Rhys Carre returns to the Saracens pack fresh from Six Nations duty, joining Theo Dan and Marcus Street.

Saracens captain Maro Itoje returns at a crucial time, partnering Hugh Tizard in the second row. Theo McFarland keeps his place on the blindside, with Andy Onyeama-Christie promoted from the bench to the openside. Tom Willis completes the pack at number eight.

Charlie Bracken returns at scrum-half, partnering Owen Farrell, who marshals the side from fly-half. The rest of the backline remains unchanged, with Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti forming an all-international midfield pairing.

Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott continue on the wings, with Elliott having scored on his Showdown debut last year. Daly rounds off the side on a landmark occasion for the England international.

Amongst the replacements, there's a return to the match day squad for Nathan Michelow. Jamie George could also make his return after being rested following the Guinness Six Nations.

Daly is proud to reach the milestone on such a grand stage.

“Playing 100 games for this club is something I am very proud of. The Showdown is always a great occasion, so to lead the team out will be a special moment. It is a massive game for us and everyone is extremely motivated to get the right result.”

 Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Rhys Carre
2 Theo Dan
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Tom Willis
9 Charlie Bracken
10 Owen Farrell
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Lucio Cinti
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Nick Isiekwe
20 Nathan Michelow
21 Ivan Van Zyl
22 Fergus Burke
23 Max Malins

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
27.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRL R12)

Elliot Daly will make his 100th Saracens appearance in the grandest fashion, leading out his side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Original Club of North London host Northampton Saints. Daly starts at full-back for The Showdown VI in Association with StoneX as he brings up a century of caps for Saracens in a must-win Gallagher […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
27.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR R12)

Alysha Corrigan is delighted to make her 50th appearance for the club on a monumentous day as Saracens Women play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time at Showdown against an in-form Sale Sharks outfit. Corrigan starts on the wing for the final PWR match before the Guinness Women's Six Nations break, with the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins GB
26.03.26

Six Top Tips for Showdown VI

With Showdown VI just around the corner, here are some top tips to help you make the most of your trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday. Showdown Exclusive Items in the ShopFirst stop in N17, the shop. Packed with Saracens stash, this is your perfect chance to look your best for the biggest rugby […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton