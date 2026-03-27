TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR R12)

Alysha Corrigan is delighted to make her 50th appearance for the club on a monumentous day as Saracens Women play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time at Showdown against an in-form Sale Sharks outfit.

Corrigan starts on the wing for the final PWR match before the Guinness Women's Six Nations break, with the Original Club of North London looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Gloucester-Hartpury a fortnight ago.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry makes four changes from the side that fell short to the Circus, two of which coming in the front row. Liz Crake and Carmen Tremelling both start at prop with co-captain May Campbell completing the front row.

There's a reshuffle throughout the rest of the pack, with Poppy Cleall moving into the second row alongside Canadian international Laetitia Royer. Julia Omokhuale shifts to the blindside with Marlie Packer continuing on the other flank. Gabrielle Senft keeps her starting spot, this time though from number eight.

Olivia Apps is cleared to start the game at scrum-half alongside Zoe Harrison in the half-back roles. Amelia MacDougall makes her first PWR league start at 12 in a new look midfield alongside Emma Hardy who scored last time out. Sydney Gregson returns from concussion protocols to the left wing, with Corrigan on the right. Jess Breach continues at fullback rounding off the starting side.

The bench is equally packed with talent, the eye-catching return of World Player of the Year Sophie De Goede is the most notable with the Canadian in line for her first Saracens appearance since October.

Corrigan is excited to hit a half century on such an occasion.

“I’m delighted to make my 50th appearance in such an iconic game for the club. It’s going to be a huge occasion against a side that will test us to our limits this weekend, so we’ll need to be at our best to get a result that befits the occasion.”

Saracens Women's team to play Sale Sharks Women:

1 Liz Crake

2 May Campbell (cc)

3 Donna Rose

4 Poppy Cleall

5 Laetitia Royer

6 Julia Omokhuale

7 Marlie Packer

8 Gabrielle Senft

9 Olivia Apps

10 Zoe Harrison (cc)

11 Sydney Gregson

12 Amelia MacDougall

13 Emma Hardy

14 Alysha Corrigan

15 Jess Breach

Replacements

16 Bryony Field

17 Kelsey Clifford

18 Donna Rose

19 Louise McMillan

20 Sophie De Goede

21 Georgia Evans

22 Tori Sellors

23 Lotte Sharp