Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR R12)

27.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women

Alysha Corrigan is delighted to make her 50th appearance for the club on a monumentous day as Saracens Women play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time at Showdown against an in-form Sale Sharks outfit.

Corrigan starts on the wing for the final PWR match before the Guinness Women's Six Nations break, with the Original Club of North London looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Gloucester-Hartpury a fortnight ago.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry makes four changes from the side that fell short to the Circus, two of which coming in the front row. Liz Crake and Carmen Tremelling both start at prop with co-captain May Campbell completing the front row.

There's a reshuffle throughout the rest of the pack, with Poppy Cleall moving into the second row alongside Canadian international Laetitia Royer. Julia Omokhuale shifts to the blindside with Marlie Packer continuing on the other flank. Gabrielle Senft keeps her starting spot, this time though from number eight.

Olivia Apps is cleared to start the game at scrum-half alongside Zoe Harrison in the half-back roles. Amelia MacDougall makes her first PWR league start at 12 in a new look midfield alongside Emma Hardy who scored last time out. Sydney Gregson returns from concussion protocols to the left wing, with Corrigan on the right. Jess Breach continues at fullback rounding off the starting side.

The bench is equally packed with talent, the eye-catching return of World Player of the Year Sophie De Goede is the most notable with the Canadian in line for her first Saracens appearance since October.

Corrigan is excited to hit a half century on such an occasion.

“I’m delighted to make my 50th appearance in such an iconic game for the club. It’s going to be a huge occasion against a side that will test us to our limits this weekend, so we’ll need to be at our best to get a result that befits the occasion.”

Saracens Women's team to play Sale Sharks Women:

1 Liz Crake
2 May Campbell (cc)
3 Donna Rose
4 Poppy Cleall
5 Laetitia Royer
6 Julia Omokhuale
7 Marlie Packer
8 Gabrielle Senft
9 Olivia Apps
10 Zoe Harrison (cc)
11 Sydney Gregson
12 Amelia MacDougall
13 Emma Hardy
14 Alysha Corrigan
15 Jess Breach

Replacements

16 Bryony Field
17 Kelsey Clifford
18 Donna Rose
19 Louise McMillan
20 Sophie De Goede
21 Georgia Evans
22 Tori Sellors
23 Lotte Sharp

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