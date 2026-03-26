Six Top Tips for Showdown VI

With Showdown VI just around the corner, here are some top tips to help you make the most of your trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

Showdown Exclusive Items in the Shop

First stop in N17, the shop. Packed with Saracens stash, this is your perfect chance to look your best for the biggest rugby event of the year. Plus, thanks to our friends at Castore, you can pick up exclusive Showdown VI merchandise only available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

No Re-admittance in the Stadium

This is an important one. Please note that once your ticket is scanned and you enter the stadium, you will not be allowed to re-enter if you leave. Make the most of the wide range of food and drink options, entertainment, and of course the world-class rugby throughout the day.

Two Games for One

For the first time ever, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two back-to-back rugby fixtures. Saracens Women take to the field first to face Sale Sharks Women in PWR action, kicking off at 2:30pm. That gives fans plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before Saracens Men take on Northampton Saints at 6pm.

Dizzee Rascal Performance Time

One of the biggest names in the UK music scene will be performing live at Showdown VI. Make sure you’re in your seat for 5:20pm, when Dizzee Rascal takes to the stage between the two fixtures.

Interactive Half-Time Show

The entertainment doesn’t stop there. Stay in your seat at half-time of the Men’s fixture for a pyro and light show that will light up North London. There will also be opportunities for fans to get involved, with more information shared in the stadium on the day.

Open your app to activate your ticket

The most important one... to ensure the smoothest movement into the stadium, make sure you open your Saracens Ticketing App ahead of arriving in Tottenham and activating your ticket!

Not got your ticket yet? Don't worry THERE'S STILL TIME. Grab your last minute tickets here.