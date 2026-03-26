Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Six Top Tips for Showdown VI

26.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins GB
The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins GB

With Showdown VI just around the corner, here are some top tips to help you make the most of your trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

Showdown Exclusive Items in the Shop
First stop in N17, the shop. Packed with Saracens stash, this is your perfect chance to look your best for the biggest rugby event of the year. Plus, thanks to our friends at Castore, you can pick up exclusive Showdown VI merchandise only available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

No Re-admittance in the Stadium
This is an important one. Please note that once your ticket is scanned and you enter the stadium, you will not be allowed to re-enter if you leave. Make the most of the wide range of food and drink options, entertainment, and of course the world-class rugby throughout the day.

Two Games for One
For the first time ever, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two back-to-back rugby fixtures. Saracens Women take to the field first to face Sale Sharks Women in PWR action, kicking off at 2:30pm. That gives fans plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before Saracens Men take on Northampton Saints at 6pm.

Dizzee Rascal Performance Time
One of the biggest names in the UK music scene will be performing live at Showdown VI. Make sure you’re in your seat for 5:20pm, when Dizzee Rascal takes to the stage between the two fixtures.

Interactive Half-Time Show
The entertainment doesn’t stop there. Stay in your seat at half-time of the Men’s fixture for a pyro and light show that will light up North London. There will also be opportunities for fans to get involved, with more information shared in the stadium on the day.

Open your app to activate your ticket
The most important one... to ensure the smoothest movement into the stadium, make sure you open your Saracens Ticketing App ahead of arriving in Tottenham and activating your ticket!

Not got your ticket yet? Don't worry THERE'S STILL TIME. Grab your last minute tickets here.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
27.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRL R12)

Elliot Daly will make his 100th Saracens appearance in the grandest fashion, leading out his side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Original Club of North London host Northampton Saints. Daly starts at full-back for The Showdown VI in Association with StoneX as he brings up a century of caps for Saracens in a must-win Gallagher […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
27.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR R12)

Alysha Corrigan is delighted to make her 50th appearance for the club on a monumentous day as Saracens Women play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time at Showdown against an in-form Sale Sharks outfit. Corrigan starts on the wing for the final PWR match before the Guinness Women's Six Nations break, with the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins GB
26.03.26

Six Top Tips for Showdown VI

With Showdown VI just around the corner, here are some top tips to help you make the most of your trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday. Showdown Exclusive Items in the ShopFirst stop in N17, the shop. Packed with Saracens stash, this is your perfect chance to look your best for the biggest rugby […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton