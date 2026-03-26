Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

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StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
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Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
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Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

26.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 03 26 at 08.14.28
Glasgow Warriors v Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce that England and British & Irish Lions international Elliot Daly has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The versatile back has committed his future to Saracens, signing a contract extension that will keep him at StoneX Stadium until at least the end of the 2027/28 season.

Daly first joined Saracens from Wasps in 2019, bringing with him extensive Premiership experience and versatility across the backline, being capable of playing at full back, centre or wing. Since then he has made close to 100 appearances for the Men in Black, contributing across six campaigns.

Daly was part of the squad that won the PREM Rugby title in 2023, scoring a crucial try in the final victory over Sale Sharks at Twickenham.

Prior to his move to North London, Daly enjoyed a distinguished career with Wasps, making close to 200 appearances and establishing himself as one of English rugby’s most dynamic backs.

On the international stage, Daly has been a mainstay for England since his debut in 2016, earning 76 caps and representing his country at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. He has also achieved honours with England in the Six Nations Championship, including multiple title wins and a Grand Slam.

In addition to his England career, Daly has been selected for three British & Irish Lions tours, starting all three Tests on the 2017 tour to New Zealand, featuring in two Tests on the 2021 tour to South Africa, and being named to the 2025 squad before injury curtailed his involvement.

His new contract secures Daly’s continued presence in the Saracens squad, ensuring that one of the club’s most experienced and decorated players remains central to their ambitions on both the domestic and European stages.

Daly is thrilled to be staying at StoneX.

“Saracens is a club that I love and being surrounded by such a driven group every day is incredibly enjoyable.

I believe this squad has the ability to grow, and I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited to keep one of the world’s best backs at the club.

“Having played nearly 400 games for Saracens, Wasps, England and the British & Irish Lions, Elliot has enjoyed a remarkable career.

His talent and skill are there for everyone to see, but his longevity and consistency stem from his love of the game and his competitive spirit.

We are thrilled he is staying and believe our exciting young group of outside backs will benefit enormously from his experience and rugby IQ.”

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