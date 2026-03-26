Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is delighted to announce that England and British & Irish Lions international Elliot Daly has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The versatile back has committed his future to Saracens, signing a contract extension that will keep him at StoneX Stadium until at least the end of the 2027/28 season.

Daly first joined Saracens from Wasps in 2019, bringing with him extensive Premiership experience and versatility across the backline, being capable of playing at full back, centre or wing. Since then he has made close to 100 appearances for the Men in Black, contributing across six campaigns.

Daly was part of the squad that won the PREM Rugby title in 2023, scoring a crucial try in the final victory over Sale Sharks at Twickenham.

Prior to his move to North London, Daly enjoyed a distinguished career with Wasps, making close to 200 appearances and establishing himself as one of English rugby’s most dynamic backs.

On the international stage, Daly has been a mainstay for England since his debut in 2016, earning 76 caps and representing his country at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. He has also achieved honours with England in the Six Nations Championship, including multiple title wins and a Grand Slam.

In addition to his England career, Daly has been selected for three British & Irish Lions tours, starting all three Tests on the 2017 tour to New Zealand, featuring in two Tests on the 2021 tour to South Africa, and being named to the 2025 squad before injury curtailed his involvement.

His new contract secures Daly’s continued presence in the Saracens squad, ensuring that one of the club’s most experienced and decorated players remains central to their ambitions on both the domestic and European stages.

Daly is thrilled to be staying at StoneX.

“Saracens is a club that I love and being surrounded by such a driven group every day is incredibly enjoyable.

I believe this squad has the ability to grow, and I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited to keep one of the world’s best backs at the club.

“Having played nearly 400 games for Saracens, Wasps, England and the British & Irish Lions, Elliot has enjoyed a remarkable career.

His talent and skill are there for everyone to see, but his longevity and consistency stem from his love of the game and his competitive spirit.

We are thrilled he is staying and believe our exciting young group of outside backs will benefit enormously from his experience and rugby IQ.”