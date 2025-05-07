Test your Alex Goode knowledge!

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens v sale sharks gallagher premiership final
Gallagher premiership rugby awards

Time to see if you know about Saracens first 400 club member! Test your knowledge of Alex Goode's life and career with the questions and answers below!

  1. Who held the record for most Saracens appearances before Alex Goode broke it in 2022?

  2. In which season did Goode win his first Premiership title with Saracens?

  3. Who did Alex Goode make his England Saxons debut against?

  4. At the 2017/18 End of Season social, which supervillain did Goode dress up as?

  5. Goode owns a signed photograph of which two football legends?

  6. Who did Saracens beat in the 2017/18 Premiership play-off semi-final with the full-time score reading 57–33?

  7. What is Alex Goode’s middle name?

  8. Which Saracens teammate joined Goode in the England Saxons' Churchill Cup winning side of 2010?

  9. What percentage of Premiership Finals that Goode played in has he won?

  10. Who scored the first try for Saracens in the 2019 Champions Cup Final against Leinster?

  11. Which former Saracen did Goode call “horrendous to room with” due to his grooming habits?

  12. Before Saracens, for which football club’s junior academy did Goode play?

  13. What was the final score when Saracens beat Clermont in the 2017 Champions Cup Final?

  14. Alex Goode replaced Angus Hall against Sale Sharks — how old was Hall when Goode signed his first Academy deal?

  15. In what year did Goode win EPCR European Player of the Year?

  16. Which Saracens legend played his final game alongside Goode at Stadium MK?

  17. Who partnered Alex Goode at halfback in the U20 World Championship final against the All Blacks in 2008?

  18. In what season did Goode receive the Saracens Richard Hill Players’ Player of the Year award?

  19. Alex Goode made his Premiership debut on May 10, 2008, against which team?

  20. Who will Saracens face when Goode makes his 400th appearance for the club?

  21. How many points has Goode accrued for England across his 21 games?

  22. Which fellow Saracen was also nominated for European Player of the Year in 2019 alongside Goode?

Answers

  1. Kris Chesney

  2. 2011–12

  3. Portugal

  4. Joker

  5. CR7 and Leo Messi

  6. Wasps

  7. David

  8. Andy Saull

  9. 67%

  10. Sean Maitland

  11. Gavin Henson

  12. Ipswich Town

  13. 28–17

  14. 2

  15. 2019

  16. Richard Hill

  17. Joe Simpson

  18. 2013–14

  19. Bristol Rugby

  20. Newcastle Falcons

  21. 8

  22. Mako Vunipola

