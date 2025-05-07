Test your Alex Goode knowledge!

Who held the record for most Saracens appearances before Alex Goode broke it in 2022?

In which season did Goode win his first Premiership title with Saracens?

Who did Alex Goode make his England Saxons debut against?

At the 2017/18 End of Season social, which supervillain did Goode dress up as?

Goode owns a signed photograph of which two football legends?

Who did Saracens beat in the 2017/18 Premiership play-off semi-final with the full-time score reading 57–33?

What is Alex Goode’s middle name?

Which Saracens teammate joined Goode in the England Saxons' Churchill Cup winning side of 2010?

What percentage of Premiership Finals that Goode played in has he won?

Who scored the first try for Saracens in the 2019 Champions Cup Final against Leinster?

Which former Saracen did Goode call “horrendous to room with” due to his grooming habits?

Before Saracens, for which football club’s junior academy did Goode play?

What was the final score when Saracens beat Clermont in the 2017 Champions Cup Final?

Alex Goode replaced Angus Hall against Sale Sharks — how old was Hall when Goode signed his first Academy deal?

In what year did Goode win EPCR European Player of the Year?

Which Saracens legend played his final game alongside Goode at Stadium MK?

Who partnered Alex Goode at halfback in the U20 World Championship final against the All Blacks in 2008?

In what season did Goode receive the Saracens Richard Hill Players’ Player of the Year award?

Alex Goode made his Premiership debut on May 10, 2008, against which team?

Who will Saracens face when Goode makes his 400th appearance for the club?

How many points has Goode accrued for England across his 21 games?