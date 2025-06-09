Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Vacancy | Performance Analyst Placement

09.06.25
Saracens V Castres Olympique Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Rugby Club are looking for a Performance Analyst student to assist our Academy team on training days and match days for the 2025/2026 season.

The first part of this programme, is to find an individual who wishes and is committed in gaining experience as a Performance Analyst for the season. The individual will gain exposure in this area so a relevant qualification, such as a degree in sports science or similar, will aid their development. This is an exciting opportunity for you to develop your early career and gain experience with an elite group of coaches and support staff. This opportunity is well suited to a student who is looking for a placement year, training or education opportunities alongside their studies or in a placement year from university.

Reporting to: Academy Analyst

Location:

StoneX Stadium – Greenlands Lane, Hendon, London, NW4 1RL (On occasion) Woollam Playing Fields, St Albans, Herts, AL3 6BB

Start Date: July 2025
Closing Date: 30th June 2025 at 5pm Key Responsibilites:

  • Working with the academy team assisting with the filming, coding and uploading of training sessions.
  • Assisting in the filming of academy matches.
  • Live and post-match coding of academy matches and loan club matches.
  • Support in the production and delivery of team and individual meetings including

    motivational videos.

  • Assisting in the creation and maintenence of high quality presentations and research

    projects using a variety of methods and materials

    Internship Details:

  • 2025/26 Season (July-May).
  • 2/3 training days per week and match days.
  • As a Club we are supportive and encourage you to gain as much from this role to

    better your career prospects. We are happy to do our best to provide tasks and/or additional opportunities that help facilitate meeting the associated learning outcomes and provide feedback as required.

    How to Apply:

    Please send a video CV (no longer than 3 minutes) and a coverling letter to louisbodrozic@saracens.net.

    Closing date for applications: Friday 30th June 2025

Saracens positively welcomes and seeks to ensure we achieve diversity in our workforce and that all job applicants and employees receive equal and fair treatment. We encourage applications from all candidates regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or nationality.

Disclaimer: due to the high volume of applications we receive, we reserve the right to close a vacancy earlier than the advertised date. This is to ensure our teams can manage application levels while maintaining a positive candidate experience. Once a vacancy has closed, we are unable to consider further applications, so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. If you have not heard from us by 7 days after the closing date of the role, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful on this occasion.

This is a direct recruitment drive, no agencies please.

