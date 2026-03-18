Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

40,000 Tickets Sold for Showdown VI

18.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SDVI 40kSOLD HomeBanner DESK
SDVI 40kSOLD HomeBanner MOB

Saracens are thrilled to announce that over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Showdown VI, in association with StoneX, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans are set for a spectacular day of rugby, music, and entertainment.

The day features a double header, starting with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks in a PWR game which could confirm play-off hopes for both teams, followed by Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints in Gallagher PREM action later in the evening. From the first whistle to the final one, fans will witness high intensity rugby and unforgettable moments on the pitch.

Adding to the excitement, Dizzee Rascal will perform live between the two matches, creating a one of a kind mid event spectacle. Across the stadium, there will also be continuous live performances and entertainment, keeping fans engaged throughout the day and adding to the festival atmosphere.

Showdown VI isn’t just about the matches. Fans can enjoy a full range of experiences, including interactive activations, pyrotechnics, t-shirt cannons, light shows, and DJ sets. With banners, stadium visuals, and fan activities throughout, the energy will be electric from start to finish.

From morning build up to evening celebrations, Showdown VI promises an unmissable day of sport and entertainment. Make sure to join us at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and be part of the action, arrive early, soak in the atmosphere, and celebrate Saracens rugby like never before.

Get your tickets here.

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News

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SDVI 40kSOLD HomeBanner DESK
18.03.26

40,000 Tickets Sold for Showdown VI

Saracens are thrilled to announce that over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Showdown VI, in association with StoneX, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans are set for a spectacular day of rugby, music, and entertainment. The day features a double header, starting with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks in a PWR game […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
18.03.26

Louise McMillan's Story: Grit.

Grit doesn’t usually arrive in big moments. It builds quietly, in the in-between; in the sessions no one sees, in the days where nothing changes, in the decision to keep showing up anyway. Louise McMillan has spent a long time there. 522 days have passed since she last represented Scotland. Long enough for perspective to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 24 at 15.49.44
16.03.26

The Gallagher PREM IS BACK

The Gallagher PREM returns this weekend and there is plenty on the line for Saracens as the race for the play offs begins to reach its defining stretch. Fresh from the drama of the Guinness Men's Six Nations, a host of Sarries stars return to club colours in strong form, adding even more intrigue to the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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