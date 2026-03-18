40,000 Tickets Sold for Showdown VI

Saracens are thrilled to announce that over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Showdown VI, in association with StoneX, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans are set for a spectacular day of rugby, music, and entertainment.

The day features a double header, starting with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks in a PWR game which could confirm play-off hopes for both teams, followed by Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints in Gallagher PREM action later in the evening. From the first whistle to the final one, fans will witness high intensity rugby and unforgettable moments on the pitch.

Adding to the excitement, Dizzee Rascal will perform live between the two matches, creating a one of a kind mid event spectacle. Across the stadium, there will also be continuous live performances and entertainment, keeping fans engaged throughout the day and adding to the festival atmosphere.

Showdown VI isn’t just about the matches. Fans can enjoy a full range of experiences, including interactive activations, pyrotechnics, t-shirt cannons, light shows, and DJ sets. With banners, stadium visuals, and fan activities throughout, the energy will be electric from start to finish.

From morning build up to evening celebrations, Showdown VI promises an unmissable day of sport and entertainment. Make sure to join us at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and be part of the action, arrive early, soak in the atmosphere, and celebrate Saracens rugby like never before.

Get your tickets here.