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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (PRL R11)

19.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Stade Toulousain Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
Saracens v Stade Toulousain Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited by the prospect of the Gallagher PREM returning this Friday night as Saracens head to title holders Bath at the Recreation Ground.

In the first of two huge domestic fixtures rounding off March, Sarries travel to the West Country for a big clash under the lights ahead of Showdown VI at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 28 March.

McCall makes seven changes from the side that last ran out in Gallagher PREM action nearly two months ago in North London. That includes an all-new front row, with Eroni Mawi and Marcus Street starting either side of Theo Dan in an explosive trio at the scrum.

The engine room remains unchanged, with Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard continuing at lock. Theo McFarland provides added lineout presence at blindside flanker, with Juan Martin Gonzalez shifting to openside and Tom Willis rounding off a formidable pack at number eight.

Ivan Van Zyl captains the side and partners Owen Farrell, who returns to playing duties after coaching the squad during the PREM Rugby Cup period. An all-international midfield combination of Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti lines up in the centres. Rotimi Segun keeps his place on the left wing, while Tobias Elliott makes his first Gallagher PREM appearance of the season on the opposite wing after recovering from a hamstring injury. Elliot Daly returns from Six Nations duty to start at fullback for the Men in Black.

On the bench, Ben Earl returns to Sarries action following a standout Six Nations campaign.

“We have three big games to kick off this block, starting on Friday night against the current champions Bath, which is something to be really excited about. We have trained well this week, giving us the best opportunity to start strongly and build momentum heading into an important set of fixtures.”

Saracens Men's team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan Van Zyl (c)

10 Owen Farrell

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Alex O'Driscoll

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Andy Onyeama-Christie

20 Ben Earl

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Fergus Burke

23 Max Malins

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Saracens are delighted to announce that Wales international centre Nick Tompkins has signed a new deal to remain in North London. The centre continues his long‑standing association with the club, having joined the Saracens academy and made his first‑team debut in the LV Cup in 2012. Tompkins has been a regular presence in the Saracens senior […]

In association with
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TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (PRL R11)

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited by the prospect of the Gallagher PREM returning this Friday night as Saracens head to title holders Bath at the Recreation Ground. In the first of two huge domestic fixtures rounding off March, Sarries travel to the West Country for a big clash under the lights ahead of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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40,000 Tickets Sold for Showdown VI

Saracens are thrilled to announce that over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Showdown VI, in association with StoneX, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans are set for a spectacular day of rugby, music, and entertainment. The day features a double header, starting with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks in a PWR game […]

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