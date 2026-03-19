Nick Tompkins re-signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that Wales international centre Nick Tompkins has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The centre continues his long‑standing association with the club, having joined the Saracens academy and made his first‑team debut in the LV Cup in 2012.

Tompkins has been a regular presence in the Saracens senior squad across multiple seasons, winning five PREM titles, three European crowns and an LV Cup during his time with the club to date.

He celebrated his 100th appearance for Saracens in 2019, scoring a hat‑trick against Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby semi‑final, and was part of Saracens’ squad that won the Premiership title that year.

Tompkins has since gone on to rack up over 200 appearances for the club marking that milestone with a win over Northampton Saints in the last game of 2024.

In addition to domestic honours with Saracens, Tompkins has represented Wales at international level since 2020, qualifying through his Welsh grandmother and scoring on his debut in the Six Nations, going on to compete in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Tompkins is delighted to continue in North London.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to stay here at Saracens which has been my home for some time. I’m excited for the future and to see this group grow.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to keep the 30-year-old at his boyhood club.

“We are thrilled that Nick has committed his future to the club. His consistency on the field over a long period of time has made him a player the team can always count on.

Nick is a great example to our younger players of how hard work, a willingness to learn and incredible competitive spirit can lead to a great career both on the club and international stage.”