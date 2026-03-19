Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Nick Tompkins re-signs for Saracens

19.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers v Saracens
Northampton Saints v Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that Wales international centre Nick Tompkins has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The centre continues his long‑standing association with the club, having joined the Saracens academy and made his first‑team debut in the LV Cup in 2012.

Tompkins has been a regular presence in the Saracens senior squad across multiple seasons, winning five PREM titles, three European crowns and an LV Cup during his time with the club to date.

He celebrated his 100th appearance for Saracens in 2019, scoring a hat‑trick against Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby semi‑final, and was part of Saracens’ squad that won the Premiership title that year.

Tompkins has since gone on to rack up over 200 appearances for the club marking that milestone with a win over Northampton Saints in the last game of 2024.

In addition to domestic honours with Saracens, Tompkins has represented Wales at international level since 2020, qualifying through his Welsh grandmother and scoring on his debut in the Six Nations, going on to compete in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Tompkins is delighted to continue in North London.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to stay here at Saracens which has been my home for some time. I’m excited for the future and to see this group grow.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to keep the 30-year-old at his boyhood club.

“We are thrilled that Nick has committed his future to the club. His consistency on the field over a long period of time has made him a player the team can always count on.

Nick is a great example to our younger players of how hard work, a willingness to learn and incredible competitive spirit can lead to a great career both on the club and international stage.”

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News

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Leicester Tigers v Saracens
19.03.26

Nick Tompkins re-signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that Wales international centre Nick Tompkins has signed a new deal to remain in North London. The centre continues his long‑standing association with the club, having joined the Saracens academy and made his first‑team debut in the LV Cup in 2012. Tompkins has been a regular presence in the Saracens senior […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Stade Toulousain Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
19.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby Vs Saracens Men (PRL R11)

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited by the prospect of the Gallagher PREM returning this Friday night as Saracens head to title holders Bath at the Recreation Ground. In the first of two huge domestic fixtures rounding off March, Sarries travel to the West Country for a big clash under the lights ahead of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
SDVI 40kSOLD HomeBanner DESK
18.03.26

40,000 Tickets Sold for Showdown VI

Saracens are thrilled to announce that over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Showdown VI, in association with StoneX, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans are set for a spectacular day of rugby, music, and entertainment. The day features a double header, starting with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks in a PWR game […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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