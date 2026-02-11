Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Andy Onyeama-Christie. Here To Stay.

11.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 11 at 09.54.10
Screenshot 2026 02 11 at 09.55.15

Saracens can confirm that Andy Onyeama-Christie has signed a new multi-year deal with the club.

The academy graduate will continue at Saracens having established himself as an international star in North London.

His progression in 2018/19 earned the back rower his PREM debut for Saracens in the final round of the league campaign, and he has gone from strength to strength since then.

The Scotland age-grade youngster had spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand learning from the likes of All Black legend Rodney So’oialo before returning to North London.

Since then, despite some challenging injuries the back-rower has racked up over 100 appearances for the Original Club of North London alongside nine Scotland caps to date,  underlining his importance to both club and country.

Onyeama-Christie is delighted to be remaining at StoneX Stadium.

“I have shared incredible highs and faced tough lows here, and there is nowhere I’d rather be as I move in to the next chapter of my career.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to have the back-rower remaining in the ranks.

“Andy is a very popular member of our group and always brings great energy to the club on a daily basis.

He is highly respected by his teammates and is developing into a very important leader within the group.”










