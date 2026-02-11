Andy Onyeama-Christie. Here To Stay.

Saracens can confirm that Andy Onyeama-Christie has signed a new multi-year deal with the club.

The academy graduate will continue at Saracens having established himself as an international star in North London.

His progression in 2018/19 earned the back rower his PREM debut for Saracens in the final round of the league campaign, and he has gone from strength to strength since then.

The Scotland age-grade youngster had spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand learning from the likes of All Black legend Rodney So’oialo before returning to North London.

Since then, despite some challenging injuries the back-rower has racked up over 100 appearances for the Original Club of North London alongside nine Scotland caps to date, underlining his importance to both club and country.

Onyeama-Christie is delighted to be remaining at StoneX Stadium.

“I have shared incredible highs and faced tough lows here, and there is nowhere I’d rather be as I move in to the next chapter of my career.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to have the back-rower remaining in the ranks.

“Andy is a very popular member of our group and always brings great energy to the club on a daily basis.

He is highly respected by his teammates and is developing into a very important leader within the group.”