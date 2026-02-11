Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Rotimi Segun. Here To Stay.

11.02.26
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls

Saracens is delighted to announce that Rotimi Segun has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The winger continues his commitment to the club after establishing himself as an important member of the senior squad since joining from Northampton Saints. A product of the club’s pathway, Segun has become a regular presence in the back three and a popular figure with supporters at StoneX Stadium.

Segun made his Saracens first team debut in the Anglo Welsh Cup before going on to make his Premiership Rugby debut against Leicester Tigers in February 2018. Blessed with outstanding pace, he quickly made an impact at senior level and has gone on to score a number of memorable tries across Premiership and cup competitions, amassing more than 100 appearances in a Saracens shirt.

At international level, Segun represented England at Under 18 and Under 20 level, highlighting his talent on the age grade stage. Away from the pitch, he is a graduate of Loughborough University, where he completed a degree in Chemistry while pursuing his rugby career.

Segun is delighted to continue in North London.

“Saracens is my home and I couldn’t be more excited to be staying. The club has stuck by me through all of highs and lows in my career so far for which I’ll be forever grateful. I really believe we have all the ingredients to succeed over the coming years and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to keep the winger at the club.

“Roti is playing some of the best rugby of his career at the moment and is consistently performing at the very top level.

He has Saracens in his blood and we have no doubt that he will continue to succeed in this next chapter of our journey."

