Rotimi Segun. Here To Stay.

Saracens is delighted to announce that Rotimi Segun has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The winger continues his commitment to the club after establishing himself as an important member of the senior squad since joining from Northampton Saints. A product of the club’s pathway, Segun has become a regular presence in the back three and a popular figure with supporters at StoneX Stadium.

Segun made his Saracens first team debut in the Anglo Welsh Cup before going on to make his Premiership Rugby debut against Leicester Tigers in February 2018. Blessed with outstanding pace, he quickly made an impact at senior level and has gone on to score a number of memorable tries across Premiership and cup competitions, amassing more than 100 appearances in a Saracens shirt.

At international level, Segun represented England at Under 18 and Under 20 level, highlighting his talent on the age grade stage. Away from the pitch, he is a graduate of Loughborough University, where he completed a degree in Chemistry while pursuing his rugby career.

Segun is delighted to continue in North London.

“Saracens is my home and I couldn’t be more excited to be staying. The club has stuck by me through all of highs and lows in my career so far for which I’ll be forever grateful. I really believe we have all the ingredients to succeed over the coming years and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to keep the winger at the club.

“Roti is playing some of the best rugby of his career at the moment and is consistently performing at the very top level.

He has Saracens in his blood and we have no doubt that he will continue to succeed in this next chapter of our journey."