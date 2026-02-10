Varsity Rugby - The game that means more.

Few sporting fixtures embody tradition rivalry and university pride like the annual Varsity Rugby Union matches between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

More than a century old this is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious rugby contests a clash that has captured the imagination of students alumni and rugby supporters alike.

The first men’s Varsity Match was played in 1872 just one year after the very first international rugby union match. That inaugural contest marked the beginning of a rivalry that has been contested almost every year since with interruptions only coming during the two World Wars and more recently the Covid 19 pandemic. From its earliest days the fixture was recognised as a benchmark of elite amateur rugby and a proving ground for future leaders on and off the field.

In the early decades the match moved between a variety of venues before settling at the Queen’s Club and later establishing a long term home at Twickenham Stadium in 1921. For generations of players and supporters Varsity Day at Twickenham became a defining feature of the rugby calendar with the stadium providing an iconic backdrop to one of the sport’s great rivalries. The men’s contest has been fiercely competitive throughout its history with momentum swinging between the two universities across different eras.

The women’s Varsity Match arrived later but has grown rapidly into a fixture of equal importance. First played in 1988 the women’s game developed alongside the broader growth of women’s rugby in England. Each year the standard improved and the rivalry intensified as both universities invested further in their programmes. A major step forward came in 2015 when the women’s match was staged at Twickenham alongside the men’s fixture bringing both games together on the sport’s biggest domestic stage and firmly embedding the women’s match into the Varsity tradition.

Across both the men’s and women’s games the Varsity Match represents the highest honour in university rugby. Earning a Blue remains a defining achievement for Oxford and Cambridge players and many who have featured in the fixture have gone on to represent clubs countries and the sport at the highest level. In recognition of its unique place in sporting history the Varsity Match was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2023 celebrating its longevity cultural impact and contribution to the global game.

After more than a century at Twickenham the Varsity Matches entered a new chapter in the 2020s. With a focus on sustainability fan experience and long term growth the fixture found a new home at StoneX Stadium in North London the home of Saracens. Since moving to StoneX the event has retained its prestige while benefiting from a modern intimate atmosphere that brings supporters closer to the action and enhances the matchday experience for players and fans alike. The new setting has also allowed the Varsity Matches to thrive as a spring showcase of elite university rugby.

Recent editions at StoneX Stadium have delivered drama quality and intensity with both universities continuing to push standards higher year on year. Packed crowds passionate support and full blooded contests have shown that while the venue may have changed the essence of the Varsity rivalry remains as strong as ever.

This year’s Varsity Rugby Matches once again promise a memorable day of sport as Oxford and Cambridge renew hostilities in both the women’s and men’s games at StoneX Stadium. Whether you are a student alumnus rugby supporter or simply someone who appreciates sporting tradition this is a fixture that delivers history atmosphere and elite competition in equal measure.

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Varsity Matches at StoneX Stadium. Join thousands of supporters in North London and be part of one of rugby union’s most iconic rivalries. Secure your seat early and witness another chapter in the remarkable story of Oxford versus Cambridge.