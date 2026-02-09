Saracens host Leicester Tigers in must win fixture

There is no love lost this Valentines Day as the two leading sides in Pool B of the PREM Rugby Cup go head to head in the penultimate round of the competition.

Saracens know that victory against table topping Leicester Tigers is essential if they are to keep control of their destiny. A win would put the Men in Black firmly in contention for a home semi final while anything less would leave their place in the final four dependent on results elsewhere.

Do not be mistaken into thinking that the Six Nations is the only place to see international quality on show this weekend. Leicester arrive in North London with serious pedigree in their ranks including one of Australias all time leading points scorers James O Connor who is expected to feature. He is joined by Springbok capped forward Hanro Liebenberg as part of a youthful and exciting Tigers matchday squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

From the home side supporters can expect familiar faces to once again take centre stage. Tom Willis Alex Lozowski Nick Isiekwe and Nick Tompkins will all look to make their mark as Saracens continue to build momentum under the leadership of 21 year old captain Nathan Michelow who is spearheading an exciting new generation within the squad.

The action at StoneX Stadium actually begins earlier in the day with a glimpse into the future of the club. The PREM Next Gen Final Round sees Saracens Under 18s face Newcastle Falcons Under 18s and with this fixture included in the match ticket it is the perfect opportunity to arrive early and enjoy even more top quality rugby in North London.

The rugby does not stop there. The day concludes with the Guinness Six Nations clash between Scotland and England which will be shown across the stadium screens making StoneX the ideal destination for a full day of elite rugby action both on and off the pitch.

