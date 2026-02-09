Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens host Leicester Tigers in must win fixture

09.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
Leicester tigers v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

There is no love lost this Valentines Day as the two leading sides in Pool B of the PREM Rugby Cup go head to head in the penultimate round of the competition.

Saracens know that victory against table topping Leicester Tigers is essential if they are to keep control of their destiny. A win would put the Men in Black firmly in contention for a home semi final while anything less would leave their place in the final four dependent on results elsewhere.

Do not be mistaken into thinking that the Six Nations is the only place to see international quality on show this weekend. Leicester arrive in North London with serious pedigree in their ranks including one of Australias all time leading points scorers James O Connor who is expected to feature. He is joined by Springbok capped forward Hanro Liebenberg as part of a youthful and exciting Tigers matchday squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

From the home side supporters can expect familiar faces to once again take centre stage. Tom Willis Alex Lozowski Nick Isiekwe and Nick Tompkins will all look to make their mark as Saracens continue to build momentum under the leadership of 21 year old captain Nathan Michelow who is spearheading an exciting new generation within the squad.

The action at StoneX Stadium actually begins earlier in the day with a glimpse into the future of the club. The PREM Next Gen Final Round sees Saracens Under 18s face Newcastle Falcons Under 18s and with this fixture included in the match ticket it is the perfect opportunity to arrive early and enjoy even more top quality rugby in North London.

The rugby does not stop there. The day concludes with the Guinness Six Nations clash between Scotland and England which will be shown across the stadium screens making StoneX the ideal destination for a full day of elite rugby action both on and off the pitch.

There's no better place to spend your valentines day this year. Click here to get your last minute tickets.

