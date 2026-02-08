MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 0 - 81 Saracens Women

Saracens return to PWR league action in fine form with a bonus point win against Leicester Tigers. The visitors ran riot on the road to pick up a 13 try victory putting pressure back on Gloucester-Hartpury at the top of the PWR table.

The game started at a frenetic pace with the visitors scoring three tries in the opening 10 minutes. The first came from successive penalties putting Sarries in the corner. From there the driving maul proved effective as May Campbell went over for her first of the afternoon.

The next two scores came through some strong counter-attacking play as Jess Breach and Paige Farries both showed their pace on the right wing burning past defenders for two quick tries in as many minutes.

The bonus point score came five minutes later after Sophie Bridger picked out Georgia Evans on a superb line through the midfield. The backrower then showed her speed by racing in untouched under the sticks. Bridger then went from provider to finisher scoring in the corner after an initial break from Liz Crake in the midfield and some slick hands from Emma Hardy and Zoe Harrison to set up the chance for the centre.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as they were given a yellow card for a high tackle offence on Lotte Sharp out wide. The numbers game then soon prevailed as Jess Breach found an open gap to race through from 10 metres out to score her second try of the afternoon on the half hour mark.

The penultimate blow before the break came in the same fashion as the first with penalties allowing for Harrison to kick into the corner, with the maul proving effective and Campbell getting over for her second of the half.

Saracens did save the best till last for the first 40 though, a superb pass from Campbell set up Omokhuale down the wing who offloaded to Emma Hardy before finding Zoe Harrison and finally Lotte Sharp who scored in the corner to tick over 50 points before the half time oranges.

Saracens started the second half in a similar fashion to the first with an early score, this time it was Jodie Verghese on her first PWR start for Saracens who cut a great line through the midfield and cantered in from 25 metres out.

The next score came after a great break from Julia Omokhuale opened the floodgates and some good offloading gave Tori Sellors the chance to reach for the line and touch down over the whitewash.

Poppy Cleall then entered the match and immediately made an impact setting up two tries for Lotte Sharp and Jess Breach respectively inside the space of five minutes. The latter coming from a great Cleall offload which set the fullback up for her hat-trick score.

Saracens then showed immense defensive resolve to keep Leicester out in the closing stages, shutting down two driving mauls from five metres out to keep them to a doughnut on the scoreboard.

Saracens host Bristol Bears next Sunday as they returned to North London for the first time in two months. Get your tickets now.