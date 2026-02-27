The Showdown 6: Coach Travel
IF YOU’RE JOINING US FOR THE SHOWDOWN 6 AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR TRAVEL.
We’ve partnered with Big Green Coach, the stadium’s official travel provider, to offer supporters a straightforward, sustainable and affordable return service to and from the match.
Direct Coaches from 13 Locations
Return services are available from: Aylesbury, Bedford, Borehamwood, Cambridge (City Centre), Hatfield, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, Mill Hill, Northampton (Town Centre), St Albans, Stevenage, Watford and Welwyn Garden City.
Your carbon-neutral coach will arrive at the stadium’s official coach park ahead of kick-off and depart after the final whistle, returning you directly to your original pick-up point.
The easy way to travel:
- Arrive in good time before the match
- Guaranteed return travel after the game
- No need to drive or arrange parking
- No reliance on late-night public transport
- No expensive hotel stays or taxis
- Return travel is available from just £27.50.
Seats are expected to sell quickly, so book now to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey to The Showdown 6 with Big Green Coach.
