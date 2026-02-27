Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints Vs Saracens Men (PRC R10)

27.02.26
Leicester Tigers v Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Harlequins v Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Tobias Elliott is relishing the opportunity to return to action this weekend after a four month injury lay off, as Saracens take on Northampton Saints.

The 22 year old comes straight back in on the right wing in what serves as a curtain raiser to Showdown VI at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which takes place in exactly one month. His return is one of four changes to the starting XV that narrowly fell short against Leicester Tigers a fortnight ago.

There is reinforcement in the front row as Theo Dan returns from international camp to start at hooker, joining Phil Brantingham and Harvey Beaton. In the second row, Nick Isiekwe lines up against his former club alongside Hugh Tizard. Theo McFarland is the other change in the pack, shifting to blindside flanker, while Andy Onyeama Christie and captain Nathan Michelow retain their places.

At half back, Gareth Simpson links up with Alex Lozowski, who makes his first start of the season at fly half. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins continue their midfield partnership, while Brandon Jackson switches to the left wing to accommodate Elliott’s return on the right.

Luke Davidson is also back from England Under 20 duty and slots in at full back.

Among the replacements, Argentine internationals Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti return to the matchday squad following a mid season break, adding further experience and quality from the bench.

Elliott is eager to pull on the Saracens shirt for the first time this season.

“I’m excited to get back out there with a great group. It’s been a challenging first half of the season, but I’m looking forward to giving it everything for the remainder of the year.”

Saracens Men's team to play Northampton Saints:

15 Luke Davidson
14 Tobias Elliott
13 Nick Tompkins
12 Olly Hartley
11 Brandon Jackson
10 Alex Lozowski
9 Gareth Simpson
1 Phil Brantingham
2 Theo Dan
3 Harvey Beaton
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Nathan Michelow (c)

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield
17 Alex O'Driscoll
18 Tietie Tuimauga
19 Tayo Adegbemile
20 Juan Martin Gonzalez
21 Ivan van zyl
22 Lucio Cinti
23 Rotimi Segun

Leicester Tigers v Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby
