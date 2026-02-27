TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints Vs Saracens Men (PRC R10)

Tobias Elliott is relishing the opportunity to return to action this weekend after a four month injury lay off, as Saracens take on Northampton Saints.

The 22 year old comes straight back in on the right wing in what serves as a curtain raiser to Showdown VI at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which takes place in exactly one month. His return is one of four changes to the starting XV that narrowly fell short against Leicester Tigers a fortnight ago.

There is reinforcement in the front row as Theo Dan returns from international camp to start at hooker, joining Phil Brantingham and Harvey Beaton. In the second row, Nick Isiekwe lines up against his former club alongside Hugh Tizard. Theo McFarland is the other change in the pack, shifting to blindside flanker, while Andy Onyeama Christie and captain Nathan Michelow retain their places.

At half back, Gareth Simpson links up with Alex Lozowski, who makes his first start of the season at fly half. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins continue their midfield partnership, while Brandon Jackson switches to the left wing to accommodate Elliott’s return on the right.

Luke Davidson is also back from England Under 20 duty and slots in at full back.

Among the replacements, Argentine internationals Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti return to the matchday squad following a mid season break, adding further experience and quality from the bench.

Elliott is eager to pull on the Saracens shirt for the first time this season.

“I’m excited to get back out there with a great group. It’s been a challenging first half of the season, but I’m looking forward to giving it everything for the remainder of the year.”

Saracens Men's team to play Northampton Saints:

15 Luke Davidson

14 Tobias Elliott

13 Nick Tompkins

12 Olly Hartley

11 Brandon Jackson

10 Alex Lozowski

9 Gareth Simpson

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Theo Dan

3 Harvey Beaton

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Alex O'Driscoll

18 Tietie Tuimauga

19 Tayo Adegbemile

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Ivan van zyl

22 Lucio Cinti

23 Rotimi Segun