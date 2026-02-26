Club Statement

Saracens would like to address recent media speculation linking Andy Farrell with a coaching role at the club.

Andy has not discussed his future with anyone on the board or ownership group of Saracens and we can categorically state, despite numerous reports to the contrary in the press, that no offer has been made to Andy.

Andy has long-standing and deep personal ties to Saracens. He represented the club as a player between 2005 and 2009 and remains closely affiliated with the club through his family, as the father of Owen Farrell, one of the most significant players in Saracens’ history and a current member of the squad.

The misguided reporting is disrespectful to Brendan Venter who will be assuming the DOR responsibilities from Mark McCall at the end of the 25/26 season. It is also disrespectful to Andy and the IRFU.

Given Andy’s close relationship with Saracens, the club looks forward to welcoming him to more home fixtures once the Six Nations Championship has concluded.