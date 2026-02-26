Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

The 2026 Greene King Pub Quiz

26.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR GreeneKing PubQuiz 16x9
SAR GreeneKing PubQuiz 4x5

Saracens Players to Join Fans for Charity Quiz Night in Partnership with Greene King

Players from the Saracens Men’s Team will be teaming up with supporters for a special evening of competition and fundraising, thanks to the club’s Official Beer Partner, Greene King. The quiz will take place on Wednesday 18 March from 18:00 arrivals.

The event will see Saracens players join fans’ teams, going head-to-head in a light-hearted but competitive quiz. The evening will also feature an exclusive player Q&A session and a charity raffle.

Greene King will generously supply complimentary beer throughout the night, with food and additional drinks available to purchase.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person. Groups of four to six can register as a team and will be seated together, while smaller groups will be combined on the evening. For full teams of six, the total cost is £30, with organisers advising supporters to book all tickets in a single transaction to guarantee shared seating. The lead booker will receive further event details closer to the date.

The event proudly supports Macmillan Cancer Support, with 80% of proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the charity. The evening promises to combine entertainment, competition and community spirit, while raising vital funds for an important cause.

Buy your tickets here

News

See all news
Screenshot 2026 02 26 at 17.43.34
26.02.26

Club Statement

Saracens would like to address recent media speculation linking Andy Farrell with a coaching role at the club. Andy has not discussed his future with anyone on the board or ownership group of Saracens and we can categorically state, despite numerous reports to the contrary in the press, that no offer has been made to Andy. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR GreeneKing PubQuiz 16x9
26.02.26

The 2026 Greene King Pub Quiz

Saracens Players to Join Fans for Charity Quiz Night in Partnership with Greene King Players from the Saracens Men’s Team will be teaming up with supporters for a special evening of competition and fundraising, thanks to the club’s Official Beer Partner, Greene King. The quiz will take place on Wednesday 18 March from 18:00 arrivals. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 25 at 08.32.36
25.02.26

Media Update

In 2019 the arbitration panel investigating various salary cap matters found Saracens had breached certain PRL regulations and ordered points deductions and an unprecedented fine in excess of £5m. The level of that fine determined by the Panel was largely based upon advice provided to PRL by accounting firm Saffery Champness. Saracens accepted the substantial […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton