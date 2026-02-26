The 2026 Greene King Pub Quiz

Saracens Players to Join Fans for Charity Quiz Night in Partnership with Greene King

Players from the Saracens Men’s Team will be teaming up with supporters for a special evening of competition and fundraising, thanks to the club’s Official Beer Partner, Greene King. The quiz will take place on Wednesday 18 March from 18:00 arrivals.

The event will see Saracens players join fans’ teams, going head-to-head in a light-hearted but competitive quiz. The evening will also feature an exclusive player Q&A session and a charity raffle.

Greene King will generously supply complimentary beer throughout the night, with food and additional drinks available to purchase.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person. Groups of four to six can register as a team and will be seated together, while smaller groups will be combined on the evening. For full teams of six, the total cost is £30, with organisers advising supporters to book all tickets in a single transaction to guarantee shared seating. The lead booker will receive further event details closer to the date.

The event proudly supports Macmillan Cancer Support, with 80% of proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the charity. The evening promises to combine entertainment, competition and community spirit, while raising vital funds for an important cause.

Buy your tickets here