Media Update

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
25.02.26
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

In 2019 the arbitration panel investigating various salary cap matters found Saracens had breached certain PRL regulations and ordered points deductions and an unprecedented fine in excess of £5m.

The level of that fine determined by the Panel was largely based upon advice provided to PRL by accounting firm Saffery Champness.

Saracens accepted the substantial fines and relegation and has positively moved on in the following six years.

The Club was recently contacted by The Telegraph, which raised various questions about the impartiality of the advice provided by Saffery Champness.

In short, the allegation has been made that Saffery Champness had a conflict of interest in this matter due to providing ‘independent’ expert advice to PRL on seven out of the nine charges, at the same time as being a service provider to other parties, who benefitted financially from the outcome of the Panel’s determinations and that the conflicts in relation to the other parties were disclosed neither to the Panel nor Saracens.

 The Club will consider its position once those affected by this allegation have had an opportunity to respond.

20.02.26

Saracens Confirm Hooker Double as Hadfield and Clarke Recommit

Saracens are delighted to confirm that James Hadfield and Eoghan Clarke have both signed new deals to remain with the Original Club of North London. The hooker duo will continue at the StoneX as Saracens strengthen depth and continuity in a key position. Hadfield originally joined the club on a short term deal during the […]

