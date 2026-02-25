Media Update

In 2019 the arbitration panel investigating various salary cap matters found Saracens had breached certain PRL regulations and ordered points deductions and an unprecedented fine in excess of £5m.

The level of that fine determined by the Panel was largely based upon advice provided to PRL by accounting firm Saffery Champness.

Saracens accepted the substantial fines and relegation and has positively moved on in the following six years.

The Club was recently contacted by The Telegraph, which raised various questions about the impartiality of the advice provided by Saffery Champness.

In short, the allegation has been made that Saffery Champness had a conflict of interest in this matter due to providing ‘independent’ expert advice to PRL on seven out of the nine charges, at the same time as being a service provider to other parties, who benefitted financially from the outcome of the Panel’s determinations and that the conflicts in relation to the other parties were disclosed neither to the Panel nor Saracens.

The Club will consider its position once those affected by this allegation have had an opportunity to respond.