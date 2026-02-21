MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 45 - 7 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R12)

Saracens continued their impressive form in North London as they pulled clear of Exeter Chiefs in the PWR table with a commanding victory at StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London made light work of a second versus third showdown under the Saturday Night Lights, securing a try bonus point win for the second successive week.

There was an early scare for the hosts when Claudia Moloney McDonald appeared to have crossed for the opening score, only for her foot to brush the touchline before grounding the ball.

Instead, it was Saracens who struck first. A powerful forward display laid the platform, and Poppy Cleall crashed over from close range following sustained pressure inside the Exeter 22.

It was a sign of things to come. Just ten minutes later, Cleall powered over again in almost identical fashion, this time touching down beneath the posts to extend the advantage.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, Marlie Packer added her name to the scoresheet. The Red Rose flanker finished at the back of a dominant driving maul, giving Saracens a healthy lead at the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Continued dominance up front created the opportunity for Kelsey Clifford to cross for her third try in two matches, backing up her standout display against Bristol.

After the forwards had laid the foundations, the backs took centre stage. The fifth try arrived via a clever cross field kick from Zoe Harrison, which was gathered brilliantly by Alysha Corrigan on the bounce before she dotted down for her sixth try of the season.

Saracens saved the best until nearly last. From a scrum inside the Exeter half, Cleall produced a moment of magic, chipping ahead and regathering her own kick before being hauled down just short. Quick thinking from Tori Sellors ensured the move was finished, as she crossed in the corner.

With the clock winding down, Sarries scored another. This time it was a well deserved score for Julia Omokhuale who dotted down from close range to cap off a class performance from the Canadian.

Exeter scored a consolation score late on but it was little to trouble the scoreline and final result.

Saracens return to StoneX Stadium in March for a huge top of the table clash against Gloucester Hartpury. Tickets are available now.