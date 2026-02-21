Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 45 - 7 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R12)

21.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women

Saracens continued their impressive form in North London as they pulled clear of Exeter Chiefs in the PWR table with a commanding victory at StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London made light work of a second versus third showdown under the Saturday Night Lights, securing a try bonus point win for the second successive week.

There was an early scare for the hosts when Claudia Moloney McDonald appeared to have crossed for the opening score, only for her foot to brush the touchline before grounding the ball.

Instead, it was Saracens who struck first. A powerful forward display laid the platform, and Poppy Cleall crashed over from close range following sustained pressure inside the Exeter 22.

It was a sign of things to come. Just ten minutes later, Cleall powered over again in almost identical fashion, this time touching down beneath the posts to extend the advantage.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, Marlie Packer added her name to the scoresheet. The Red Rose flanker finished at the back of a dominant driving maul, giving Saracens a healthy lead at the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Continued dominance up front created the opportunity for Kelsey Clifford to cross for her third try in two matches, backing up her standout display against Bristol.

After the forwards had laid the foundations, the backs took centre stage. The fifth try arrived via a clever cross field kick from Zoe Harrison, which was gathered brilliantly by Alysha Corrigan on the bounce before she dotted down for her sixth try of the season.

Saracens saved the best until nearly last. From a scrum inside the Exeter half, Cleall produced a moment of magic, chipping ahead and regathering her own kick before being hauled down just short. Quick thinking from Tori Sellors ensured the move was finished, as she crossed in the corner.

With the clock winding down, Sarries scored another. This time it was a well deserved score for Julia Omokhuale who dotted down from close range to cap off a class performance from the Canadian.

Exeter scored a consolation score late on but it was little to trouble the scoreline and final result.

Saracens return to StoneX Stadium in March for a huge top of the table clash against Gloucester Hartpury. Tickets are available now.

Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
20.02.26

Saracens Confirm Hooker Double as Hadfield and Clarke Recommit

Saracens are delighted to confirm that James Hadfield and Eoghan Clarke have both signed new deals to remain with the Original Club of North London. The hooker duo will continue at the StoneX as Saracens strengthen depth and continuity in a key position. Hadfield originally joined the club on a short term deal during the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
20.02.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R12)

Marlie Packer is anticipating a blockbuster contest at the top of the PWR table this weekend as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night. The World Cup winner starts in a star-studded Saracens side as the Original Club of North London welcome third placed Exeter for their second home fixture in as many weeks. Director […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
