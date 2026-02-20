Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Confirm Hooker Double as Hadfield and Clarke Recommit

20.02.26
20.02.26
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
Harlequins v Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm that James Hadfield and Eoghan Clarke have both signed new deals to remain with the Original Club of North London.

The hooker duo will continue at the StoneX as Saracens strengthen depth and continuity in a key position.

Hadfield originally joined the club on a short term deal during the Rugby World Cup period and quickly made his mark. A match winning performance against Exeter Chiefs, where he scored twice in a must win encounter, helped cement his place in the squad.

Having joined from Jersey Reds, Hadfield also spent time on loan with fellow Championship side Ampthill, earning a Player of the Match award early in the 2024 to 2025 campaign. He has since gone on to make his Champions Cup debut, including a first start against Clermont in December where he scored his first European try.

Hadfield added:
“Saracens is a place I truly feel at home. From the moment I arrived, the support from everyone at the club has meant a huge amount to me and has helped me grow both on and off the pitch. I’m really excited to continue this journey with such a special group, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the seasons ahead.”

Clarke, meanwhile, joined Saracens midway through the 2024/25 campaign from United Rugby Championship side Munster. Since arriving in North London, he has made his Premiership Cup, Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup debuts for the club.

Born in Dublin, Clarke came through the Munster academy after joining in 2018, representing Shannon RFC in the All Ireland League and Munster A. He then moved to Jersey Reds, producing a breakout season in 2021 to 2022 as the Championship’s top try scorer with 17 tries, before lifting the league title the following year.

Following his successful spell in Jersey, Clarke returned to Munster, making his senior debut against Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup and his United Rugby Championship debut against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day in 2023.

Clarke said:
“I’m delighted to be continuing at the club. Since joining last season, I have felt a real buzz around this group, with the chance to work with some world class operators and test myself week in week out. I’m excited about what we can achieve as a group in the coming years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall welcomed both extensions.

"Eoghan is a respected member of the group and has settled into the club extremely well. He has a great attitude both on and off the field and we are thrilled he has extended his time at the club.
James has been a valuable and important player in the group over the last few years. His consistency and toughness has earned the respect of his teammates. He is a person and player you can always count on and we look forward to seeing him develop further in the years ahead."

