Saracens Confirm Hooker Double as Hadfield and Clarke Recommit

Saracens are delighted to confirm that James Hadfield and Eoghan Clarke have both signed new deals to remain with the Original Club of North London.

The hooker duo will continue at the StoneX as Saracens strengthen depth and continuity in a key position.

Hadfield originally joined the club on a short term deal during the Rugby World Cup period and quickly made his mark. A match winning performance against Exeter Chiefs, where he scored twice in a must win encounter, helped cement his place in the squad.

Having joined from Jersey Reds, Hadfield also spent time on loan with fellow Championship side Ampthill, earning a Player of the Match award early in the 2024 to 2025 campaign. He has since gone on to make his Champions Cup debut, including a first start against Clermont in December where he scored his first European try.

Hadfield added:

“Saracens is a place I truly feel at home. From the moment I arrived, the support from everyone at the club has meant a huge amount to me and has helped me grow both on and off the pitch. I’m really excited to continue this journey with such a special group, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the seasons ahead.”

Clarke, meanwhile, joined Saracens midway through the 2024/25 campaign from United Rugby Championship side Munster. Since arriving in North London, he has made his Premiership Cup, Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup debuts for the club.

Born in Dublin, Clarke came through the Munster academy after joining in 2018, representing Shannon RFC in the All Ireland League and Munster A. He then moved to Jersey Reds, producing a breakout season in 2021 to 2022 as the Championship’s top try scorer with 17 tries, before lifting the league title the following year.

Following his successful spell in Jersey, Clarke returned to Munster, making his senior debut against Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup and his United Rugby Championship debut against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day in 2023.

Clarke said:

“I’m delighted to be continuing at the club. Since joining last season, I have felt a real buzz around this group, with the chance to work with some world class operators and test myself week in week out. I’m excited about what we can achieve as a group in the coming years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall welcomed both extensions.

"Eoghan is a respected member of the group and has settled into the club extremely well. He has a great attitude both on and off the field and we are thrilled he has extended his time at the club.

James has been a valuable and important player in the group over the last few years. His consistency and toughness has earned the respect of his teammates. He is a person and player you can always count on and we look forward to seeing him develop further in the years ahead."